This Gardening Mat Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Containing Dirt and Water When Repotting Plants

And it’s on sale for $7.

Published on March 27, 2023 04:00PM EDT

One of the greatest joys of gardening is helping your plants, flowers, and herbs flourish. However, things can get messy during the process. Whether you’re planting a new vegetable for the first time or repotting your favorite indoor houseplant because it’s outgrown the pot it’s in, dirt and water are likely to get everywhere. But Amazon shoppers have uncovered an affordable and easy solution: this gardening mat that’s on sale for just $7. 

If you have a collection of indoor plants or you’ve planted a garden on your porch, you’ve likely experienced how tricky it is to contain both your plants and the potting soil they require when you’re trying to place them into pots. That’s where the Owl Focus Portable Gardening Mat comes in. Thanks to its quick-to-put-together snaps, the waterproof mat turns into a container that keeps everything in one place while you garden indoors or outdoors. And shoppers are impressed—they’ve left over 2,600 perfect ratings and hundreds five-star reviews with their high praise.  

Owl Focus PE Plant Repotting Mat Waterproof Transplanting Mat

Amazon

Buy It: Owl Focus Portable Gardening Mat, $7 (was $8), Amazon

“I love this mat. It’s easy to use and really helps to keep the mess at a minimum,” shared a five-star reviewer about the “lightweight but sturdy” mat. Another shopper said that they “highly recommend” the mat, highlighting that it’s a “very compact item that's highly durable, functional, and easy to use and store.”

The thick, tarp-like mat measures 26.8 x 26.8 inches when it’s laying flat, so note that it does size down slightly once you snap the corner copper buckles into place. Fastening the sides creates a lip around the entire mat, which prevents dirt from flying everywhere and water from dripping off the edges. As a result, the mat is a great place to pot, prune, water, and even transport items from your indoor or outdoor garden to other areas without tracking the mess to other spaces inside your home. And once your gardening tasks are complete, you can simply unsnap the corners of the mat and fold it back up to easily store it without taking up too much room.  

“I do a lot of planting every year, and I start with my plants inside,” began a reviewer who used the mat while repotting their plants to bigger containers. They said they appreciate that the mat folds up, adding, “It was a lifesaver and cut down on my cleanup.”

If the messiness of gardening is taking away from how much you enjoy it, try the Owl Focus plant repotting mat to keep the mess in check while you tend to your plants. Pick one up while it’s on sale at Amazon for $7. 

