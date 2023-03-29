Oversized, Novelty Decor Is the Next Big Thing in Interiors

It’s time to not take your home so seriously—and this decor style is the most unique way to achieve that.

Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Published on March 29, 2023
Living room with giant hand-shape chair
Dustin Peck

2023 is the year of creating interiors that focus on fun—in a post-pandemic world, where remote work is on the rise, people are spending more time at home than ever before. And who wants to be trapped in a space that feels dreary and boring? Dopamine decorating is back, which focuses on boosting your mood through interior design, and oversized pieces have emerged as one of the most playful, on-trend ways to achieve it.

Since moving on from minimal designs to styles like Barbiecore and Danish pastel in 2022, everything eclectic and excessive are positioned to take over homes in the fullest sense. Novelty pieces are a favorite on TikTok: This video featuring a giant pencil posted by creator and home influencer daniklaric has reached 1.7 million likes and over 8 million views (and has seemingly countless Spongebob references in the comments). 

“Similar to how miniatures are coming back onto the scene very strongly, I think people love the dollhouse effects of what oversized and scaled-up decor brings—it almost makes you feel like a doll or Barbie yourself,” says Sophie Collé, carpenter and owner of Sophie Collé Design

While this decor trend is making its way onto social platforms, Collé points out that it’s not a new style, as Grecian and Roman sculptors have used larger scaling since ancient times. Today, a quick scroll on TikTok provides you with a whole list of ideas for super-sized novelty decor and wall art, from a gummy bear lamp to a 3D-printed lollipop to a range of maximalist lighting

“Personally, I love pieces that almost seem like props and turn your space into a movie studio or set vibe,” Collé says. The online store Great Big Stuff is dedicated to these kinds of items by turning common items into oversized, fun decor, and it’s a favorite among prop stylists. You can get yourself a huge baseball bat, Moscow mule mug, coffee cup wastebasket, and more.

As with anything design-related, art has historically had a major impact on this decor style.

“A lot of furniture and decor by Studio 65 and other radical designers was inspired by surrealism,” Collé says. “Artists like Magritte and a lot of this contemporary 2020s avant basic decor is inspired by surrealism: clouds inside, bright colors that don’t make sense, scale that doesn't make sense.”

To bring this playful feel into your own home, start with incorporating lighting, wall art, and decor that doesn’t serve any real purpose. Think back to the kind of items you enjoyed growing up—anything that brings about fun and nostalgia—and you’ll be reminded to not take things so seriously whenever you walk into your home.

“There’s something to be said about childhood, how things are larger when you are physically smaller,” Collé says. “So keeping that larger-scale ratio when you’re an adult puts you back into that playing-pretend relationship.”

