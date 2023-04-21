Upgrade Your Patio with These Conversation Sets Up to 56% Off at Amazon, Wayfair, and More

We rounded up 25 of the best deals to shop now.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on April 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Safavieh Collection Deacon Natural and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
With the sunsets getting later and dinner parties on the schedule, you may be looking at your patio and considering an upgrade. In those lazy summer evenings from May to September, your outdoor area may be where you spend most of your leisure time with friends, family, and loved ones—it’s a spot for gathering. 

Let those happy hour get-togethers turn into a late night over laughter with these discounted conversation sets, available from Amazon, Walmart, and more for up to 56% off. Hurry! These sets may sell out quickly as shoppers get the same idea, so you’ll want to snag these deals before the sales are gone or out of stock. 

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture Conversation Sofa Set w/ 6 Chairs

Best Amazon Patio Conversation Set Deals

Amazon’s reliable when it comes to finding steals across outdoor sofas, chairs, sofa covers, and more. Offering multiple colorways and styles for any aesthetic, the retailer has summer-ready deals up to 50% off that will look stunning in your backyard or on your patio.

To completely overhaul your setup, you may appreciate this modular rattan six-piece set that allows you to create any arrangement from a U-shaped couch to six individual chairs. The collection also includes a coffee table, chair clips, and a sofa cover—available in up to eight different colorways, each on sale.

For a more contemporary atmosphere, this four-piece set crafted from acacia wood would look polished against any backdrop, and it’s a whopping 43% off. The collection includes a loveseat, two chairs, and coffee table summoning resort-style relaxation.

Looking for more of a bohemian vibe, or just want a chair setup for you and one partner? This East Oak Patio Set is a striking option including a small handwoven table with a textured glass top plus two weather-resistant steel chairs. On the flip side, the Modway Six-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set may be your best bet for large groups and parties with an original price tag to boot—but it’s currently a full 50% off.

Best Wayfair Patio Conversation Set Deals

Wayfair is another go-to of ours when it comes to affordable home goods to fit any style. Starting at just $168, this retailer has some appealing deals as the weather warms when it comes to outdoor couches, chairs, and similar sets to make the most of your next gathering.

Adirondack chairs always look simultaneously sleek yet homey. Why not try this top-rated three-piece set made from durable all-weather lumber for 30% off? No matter the climate—sun, snow, rain—you’ll get your use out of them. Or how about this two-person rattan set, complete with foot loungers, for 35% off? It’s practically begging for some poolside cocktails with a pal.

Have some more guests to accommodate? Your best bet is likely this 16-piece plastic and resin Adirondack chair set, even better for those from whom you anticipate some spills as the night continues since you can just wipe them down.

Or add some color with vibrant design studio Novogratz’s collection of two powder blue metal chairs complete with a matching side table. The statement aspect of this furniture is a definitive compliment magnet—and it’s nearly half off at 42%.  

Room Essentials 4pc Sling Patio Conversation Set

More Can’t-Miss Conversation Set Deals

While they may be the first places we check, Amazon and Wayfair aren’t the only spots to score significant deals across conversation sets that will delight in the summer and beyond.

Score 56% off an attractive three-piece patio set from Target complete with anti-skid floor mats to avoid scratching any floors and comfy cushions to keep you lounging. Better yet, the collection is available in beige, turquoise, and red, each on sale for the same rate. If you’re like us and snap up everything Target’s Threshold brand produces, you may love the casual classic style of its Brookfield Place Conversation Collection, including a wicker ottoman coffee table, club chair, and loveseat.

Feeling like a splurge? Customers rave about Outer’s subtly gorgeous design and heritage quality. While a conversation set from this luxury brand will set you back a few thousand dollars, this outdoor furniture will likely last you for your entire life—and is on rare sale.

