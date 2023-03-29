These 12 Amazon Outlet Deals Will Help You Prep Your Backyard and Patio for Spring Entertaining

We found deals starting at $12.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 29, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Amazon Outlet Backyard Deals Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

The days are longer, the nights are warmer, and we're all eager to enjoy the beautiful weather, making it the perfect time to spruce up your patio and outdoor space. Wrapping up last year's projects and adding new outdoor accessories can make all the difference. Whether you're planning to create an outdoor oasis for you and your family or want to refresh your space for when it's your turn to host alfresco soirees, Amazon has everything you need to help you get started.

Amazon's Outlet section is loaded with patio, lawn, and garden deals to get your backyard ready for the entertaining season. You can create an inviting outdoor space that reflects your personal style with the right outdoor décor and furniture. We rounded up essential pieces, from stunning seating to fire pits, to finish off your outdoor paradise without breaking your budget.

Check out the top 12 backyard picks we discovered below, starting at just $12.

Greenworks 2000 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer

Greenworks 2000 Electric Pressure Washer

Amazon

A difficult cleanup job is made easy with the Greenworks pressure washer. The 1.1 GPM (gallons per minute) power blasts through tough stains in no time. The device also includes three quick-access nozzles: a high-pressure nozzle with a medium-angle spray, a medium-pressure nozzle with a wide-angle spray, and a soap spray nozzle.

Buy It: Greenworks 2000 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer, $113 (was $159), Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Steel Stand

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Amazon

Take the chill vibes of spring to all new levels with a hammock for two that will upgrade your lounging experience. It even comes with a carry bag, so you can take it with you on your next vacation. Choose between 39 colors in cotton, polyester, or heavy-duty Sunbrella fabrics.

Buy It: Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Steel Stand, $91 (was $140), Amazon

Sunjoy Triple Canopy With Base

Sunjoy A701007300 Triple Canopy

Amazon

When the sun gets unbelievably harsh, just relax under this oversized canopy umbrella. The easy-to-use crank lift‌ lets you open and close the umbrella effortlessly, and the unique vented design allows wind and heat to circulate properly and help cool you down. And it comes with a base. 

Buy It: Sunjoy Triple Canopy With Base, $112 (was $150), Amazon

Patio Sense Cast Aluminum Bench

Patio Sense 61491 Patio Bench

Amazon

Add a vintage flair to your backyard with a low-maintenance and sturdy cast aluminum bench. One five-star reviewer commented it was "easy to assemble" and "very comfortable." They also added that the bench hasn't rusted, even after exposure to all kinds of weather for over a year.

Buy It: Patio Sense Cast Aluminum Bench, $135 (was $260), Amazon

Sterno Home Outdoor Incandescent String Lights

Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe

Amazon

Bring a little ambiance to your porch or patio with these weather-resistant string lights. The 25-foot strand of lights uses clear glass G40 globe bulbs and can be connected to any standard incandescent dimmer, giving you complete control of your space. At 44% off its original price, you'll want to grab multiples.

Buy It: Sterno Home Outdoor Incandescent String Lights, $14 (was $26), Amazon

Amazon Aware Indoor/Outdoor Round Wood Stool

Recycled Checkered Round Wood Stool

Amazon

This multipurpose decor piece is crafted from recycled pine pallet wood and can work indoors or outdoors. Use it as an end table, extra seating, or as a plant stand—just keep in mind it has a weight limit of 240 pounds. Plus, there's no assembly required, so it's good to go right out of the box.

Buy It: Amazon Aware Indoor/Outdoor Round Wood Stool, $47 (was $70), Amazon

Suncreat Macrame Swing

SUNCREAT Hammock Chair

Amazon

All this chair swing is missing is a good book and an ice-cold pitcher of sweet tea. The Suncreat macrame swing adds a stylish boho vibe to your porch or patio—it even has a nifty side pocket to stow your tablet or e-reader while you lounge. With its solid zinc-plated steel frame and delicate tassel details, this piece is durable and charming.

Buy It: Suncreat Macrame Swing, $44 (was $56), Amazon

FowaBay Seven-Pack Mixed-Size Plant Pots

7 Pack Mix Size Plastic Plant Pots

Amazon

Give your outdoor plants a home with this cohesive and minimalist seven-pack of mixed-size planters. Each one includes a matching saucer and is fitted with smooth drainage holes to promote growth in addition to preventing root rot. You can also grab the set in black.

Buy It: FowaBay Seven-Pack Mixed Size Plant Pots, $12 (was $16), Amazon

Artpuch Outdoor Roll-Up Shade

Artpuch Outdoor Roller Shade

Amazon

Upgrade your porch so it's sun-ready with blackout roller shades. The shades can block up to 90% of UV rays to keep you and your guests cool and comfortable. There are 12 neutral colors available for the design, so you're sure to find one that matches your outdoor decor.

Buy It: Artpuch Outdoor Roll-Up Shade Window Blinds, $46 (was $65), Amazon

ABCCanopy Outdoor Canopy Tent With Netting Wall

ABCCANOPY Stable Pop up Outdoor Canopy

Amazon

If you're limited on space, a popup canopy might be the perfect choice for backyard gatherings. The system is designed to be easily set up and taken down by one person in just minutes. It also features netting with a zipper closure to keep the pesky mosquitoes and bugs out.

Buy It: ​​ABCCanopy Outdoor Canopy Tent With Netting Wall, $120 (was $140), Amazon

Outland Living Firebowl

Outland Living Firebowl

Amazon

Stay warm on those chilly spring nights while cultivating a cozy atmosphere. This mess-free, compact fire pit comes with a convenient cover and carry kit so you can wrap it up and take it with you camping. It even includes 4.4 pounds of natural lava rock for an authentic flickering effect.

Buy It: Outland Living Firebowl, $103 (was $150), Amazon

Greenworks Single Speed Electric Blower

Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower

Amazon

Swiftly blow away dry or wet leaves and debris at 160 MPH (miles per hour) wind speeds to get your backyard guest-ready. The design provides superior grip control with virtually no vibrations, so almost anyone can maneuver it. With a weight of only 4.5 pounds, it's easy for most people to carry as well.

Buy It: Greenworks Single Speed Electric Blower, $34 (was $50), Amazon

