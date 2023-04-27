Dining Sets, Fire Pits, Rugs, Outdoor Lighting and More Are Up to 59% Off During Target’s Huge Outdoor Sale

May is just around the corner, which means people everywhere are sprucing up their outdoor space to be enjoyed daily. But sometimes when we pull out our outdoor cushions, rugs, decor, and chairs, they’re not in the same condition as the summer before. If you’re nodding your head in agreement, it may be time to upgrade your outdoor furniture and decor, and Target has an outdoor sale happening right now to get you started.

Just in time for al fresco entertaining, Target steeply discounted a variety of outdoor must-haves to give your backyard a refresh. Outdoor furniture including durable rattan dining sets are up to 59% off, and available in a bar stool style or comfortable wicker and cushioned seating. You can also find chairs and small seating options that can be arranged to fit your specific space. If you’re looking for smaller upgrades, grab decor like pillows that add pops of color to neutral seating, or string lights that create ambiance.

With so many choices to browse through during Target’s outdoor sale, we found 10 can’t-miss deals to shop while they’re still on sale, and prices start at just $10.

Costway Seven-Piece Rattan Dining Set

Evoke tropical resort vibes with this rectangular gray rattan dining table and six cushioned chairs. The durable table is made of solid acacia wood, and features non-slip foot pads at the bottom so it doesn’t slide around, but won’t scratch your patio or deck if it’s moved. The six chairs feature high, curved back rests along with contoured arm rests for comfort. The cushions also conveniently zip on and off for easy washing in the event of spills or accidentally leaving them outside in stormy summer weather.

Buy It: Costway Seven-Piece Rattan Dining Set, $500 (was $1,000), Target

Tangkula Five-Piece Rattan Bistro Dining Set

If you’re on the hunt for a space-saving dining set, this high top-style table has four bar stools that store perfectly under the 39-inch table. The sturdy option is designed to withstand any weather thrown its way thanks to an anti-rust stainless steel frame covered with rattan, plus anti-slip foot pads. The acacia wood chairs are easy to wipe clean and have footrests to keep your legs comfortable.

Buy It: Tangkula Five-Piece Rattan Bistro Dining Set, $290 (was $700), Target

Opalhouse Latigo Three-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Keeping with the space-saving theme, grab this round coffee table and chairs set, which can be positioned anywhere for a conversational area in your backyard. It’s made from all-weather wicker in a gray-brown color, and comes with comfortable seat and back cushions for when you’re looking to lounge. One shopper said “assembly was so easy,” and that when finished, gave them a “boho dream spot.” They added that it’s also “comfy.”

Buy It: Opalhouse Latigo Three-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set, $380 (was $475), Target

Costway Four-Piece Wood Conversation Sofa Set

Add bold colors like red or turquoise to your outdoor space, or keep it more neutral and opt for gray or white with this rustic acacia wood cushioned seating set. It comes with a wooden coffee table that offers 40 inches of space for enjoying food and drinks or for putting your feet up and relaxing. The two weather-resistant cushioned chairs and matching loveseat provide plenty of seating without overly imposing on your patio or deck space.

Buy It: Costway Four-Piece Wood Conversation Sofa Set, $417 (was $840), Target

Costway 42-Inch Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit

With summer on the brain, it’s an ideal time to invest in a fire pit where you can roast marshmallows and make memories. Target has dozens of fire pits on sale in rectangular and circular shapes, like this propane one that’s currently 53% off. It has a simple, built-in panel to control the heat level, and is made of sturdy steel. Plus, it comes with a waterproof and sunproof PVC cover to keep it protected all year. Pro tip: Place the included lid on top to transform the fire pit into a regular coffee table.

Buy It: Costway 42-Inch Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit, $280 (was $600), Target

Yaheetech 29-Inch Round Fire Pit

If you prefer the smell and feel of a natural wood-burning fire pit, this lightweight, black iron option (it weighs just 11.5 pounds) is a must, and it’s just $52. It comes with a mesh wire lid for safety, a fire bowl, grate, and fire poker. You can even move it to different locations in your backyard thanks to its portability, or bring it with you on summer camping trips.

Buy It: Yaheetech 29-Inch Round Fire Pit, $52 (was $65), Target

Jonathan Y Marvao Diamond Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A rug is an easy way to create zones in your outdoor space and to give it a cozy feel. Available in five sizes, this Jonathan Y patterned indoor/outdoor rug is woven into a soft, flat pile that’s easy to clean with soap and water, and it’s also pet-friendly. Every size is 40% off right now, so you can even grab one for the inside of your home, too.

Buy It: Jonathan Y Marvao Diamond Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, from $38 (was from $62), Target

Nourison Essentials Outdoor Rug

This outdoor-only rug comes in 13 sizes and six colors to suit your style. The modern-looking rug is designed with soft yarn that doesn’t shed and can withstand heavy foot traffic, a must for an outdoor option. One shopper said it’s “easy to clean” and “good quality,” while another shared that the fabric is “very soft for an indoor/outdoor rug.”

Buy It: Nourison Essentials Outdoor Rug, from $23 (was from $27), Target

Room Essentials 20-Count Incandescent Outdoor String Lights

Outdoor lighting can completely change the ambiance at night, and adding string lights is a popular way to achieve that. Target’s outdoor sale has this set of 20 clear bulbs with three wire color options that include white, black, and green, the latter which is currently excluded from the sale. The wire extends 16.8 feet, and one reviewer who has had the lights for over a year said they’ve “lasted through hot sun, rain, wind, snow, and ice.”

Buy It: Room Essentials 20-Count Incandescent Outdoor String Lights, $10 (was $13), Target

Mina Victory Aloha Floral Outdoor Throw Pillow

Just like you would do for your indoor couches, consider placing colorful throw pillows on your outdoor seating, particularly if it’s a neutral color. Look for summer-themed designs like this tropical pillow that has convenient hidden details. It has a discreet zipper for removing the polyester insert, and it’s reversible if you prefer a zigzag pattern. The Mina Victory square pillow is available in two colors—natural or black and white—or four colors if you choose the tube-shaped design. One shopper was “surprised how quickly this dried” after being left out in the rain, while another reviewer noted that it’s “very comfortable.”

Buy It: Mina Victory Aloha Floral Outdoor Throw Pillow, $18 (was $29), Target

