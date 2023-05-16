Shopping We Found 12 Outdoor Summer Entertaining Essentials Under $50 That Will Make Hosting Stress-Free Including ambient lighting, convenient caddies, durable dinnerware, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Published on May 16, 2023 02:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The outdoor entertaining season is in full swing, and now's the perfect time to take stock of your inventory and give your living space a little refresh. Whether you're hosting a Memorial Day barbecue or planning small weekend gatherings for friends, organizing an alfresco soirée can quickly feel daunting. Forget the stress and easily plan your backyard celebrations by shopping Amazon's outdoor entertaining essentials section. We sieved through hundreds of finds to handpick the 12 most-coveted options that will captivate and delight—and they're all under $50. From ambient lighting to grill master must-haves, you'll find everything you need to create a backyard oasis for you and your guests.

Get ready for the outdoor festivities with our curated list below. Get ready for the outdoor festivities with our curated list below. Patiosir Table Food Fan Amazon With this portable food fan, you can keep flies away from your grill and table. It's dual-powered, so you can use batteries or a USB cord to operate it, and the soft, flexible blades won't hurt your hands if they come in contact. You can also hang it from above using the handle at the base. Buy It: Patiosir Table Food Fan, $21 with coupon (was $24), Amazon Amazon Basics Patio String Light Amazon You'll want a dependable set of lights for those BBQ days that turn into festive nights. Brighten up your patio and create cozy vibes with this 50-foot strand of easy-to-install lights with G40 bulbs. One shopper raved that they were "easy to set up and maintain," and was also impressed that they paired with their home automation system. Buy It: Amazon Basics Patio String Light, ($41, Amazon) Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays Amazon Prevent cross-contamination and make grilling a breeze when you use these prep and serve trays. Simply choose one color for raw meats and one for cooked foods to avoid confusion. One reviewer called it a "really nice system for grilling," and praised the simple dishwasher-safe design. Buy It: Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $23 (was $33), Amazon Lauon Mesh Food Tents Amazon Creepy crawlers and critters have no place on your table or near the delicious bites you worked so hard on. This six-pack of food tents is crafted from fine, durable mesh to keep the bugs at bay and boasts a collapsible design that makes them easy to store. Buy It: Lauon Mesh Food Tents, $11 (was $13), Amazon mDesign Plastic Cutlery Caddy Amazon A caddy will keep everything your guests need to enjoy their dishes outside in one place and make transporting utensils and napkins seamless. This one from mDesign features one large compartment for napkins or plates and three smaller sections for flatware. Buy It: mDesign Plastic Cutlery Caddy, $17 (was $20), Amazon Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket Amazon This versatile, waterproof blanket will come in handy when you want to relax underneath the stars. Plus, you can take it with you on picnics, camping trips, beach days, and all kinds of other outdoor adventures. The compact design folds into its own storage bag, making it easy to tote. Buy It: Scuddle Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket, $26 with coupon (was $27), Amazon Gibson Home Melamine Dinnerware Set Amazon Tuck away your favorite dinnerware, and opt for a break-resistant, affordable alternative while giving your guests an elevated experience. The durable 12-piece set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, and 6-inch bowls. And they’re available in several colorways. Buy It: Gibson Home Melamine Dinnerware Set, $28 (was $34), Amazon Aspmiz Floral Tablecloth Amazon Polish off your beautiful tablescape with a colorful and vibrant tablecloth to add flair while protecting your outdoor dining table. Shoppers have dropped "salsa, steak juice, and burger grease" on the high-grade waterproof polyester fabric, yet it still "looks new after every wash." Buy It: Aspmiz Floral Tablecloth, ($34, Amazon) Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Glasses Amazon Level up a casual BBQ with a set of unbreakable yet chic glassware. These plastic tumblers will add some whimsy to your go-to summer mocktails, and storage is effortless thanks to their stacking capabilities. Once your party is over, just stick them in the dishwasher. Buy It: Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Glasses, ($40, Amazon) Supernal Plastic Silverware Amazon No, these gorgeous utensils aren't actually silverware, but your visitors will still be impressed by the plastic cutlery's elegant hammered design. This disposable 180-piece set packs 60 forks, knives, and spoons, and is also shoppable in gold and rose gold. Buy It: Supernal Plastic Silverware, $25 ( was $28), Amazon YIcabinet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers Amazon Give your outdoor pillows and cushions a swift and cheery upgrade with these heavy-duty cotton covers. "They're good quality and hold up well to the rain and elements," one five-star reviewer reported. You can choose from 21 bright hues and four sizes. Buy It: YIcabinet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers, ($19, Amazon) Winbattle Citronella Candle Amazon The outdoor entertaining season is here—and so are the uninvited mosquitoes. Naturally repel them while setting the mood with a citronella candle. This design from Winbattle is made from environmentally friendly soy wax and contains a 100% cotton thread. Buy It: Winbattle Citronella Candle, $16 (was $17), Amazon 