Embrace Outdoor Spring Living with These 11 Chic and Functional Outdoor Dining Set Deals Starting at $106

Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland With the beautiful days getting longer, it's only natural to want to spend more time outside, and what better way to embrace stylish outdoor living than dining alfresco? A durable, weather-resistant dining set will transform your patio or deck into the perfect spot to share quick bites and socialize with family and guests. Whether you're looking to outfit your small city balcony or lavish backyard oasis, we found some impressive deals on patio sets that will level up your outdoor feasts. Get ready to enjoy your culinary creations under the stars while saving up to 61% on discounted outdoor furniture finds from Amazon and Wayfair that will elevate your living spaces on almost any budget. From six-person, family-ready options to a little bistro set for limited space, you can find a set that fits your needs below, starting at $106. Keep scrolling to check out the best 11 deals on dining sets that will enhance your outdoor area. Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Patio Set Wayfair For those looking for a basic, modern patio set, go for this model by Wade Logan. The six-piece, powder-coated set includes four folding chairs and a sturdy bistro table fixed with an umbrella to shield you and your guests from the sun's harsh rays for just $260. Buy It: Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Patio Set, $260 (was $500), Wayfair Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Amazon Breakfast on your city terrace is served with some serious style with this bistro set. It comes in a fun, vibrant orange hue featuring carefully laser-cut floral details. You can make the most out of your space by tucking this option away when not in use. Buy It: Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $106 (was $160), Amazon Vifah Malibu Outdoor Wood Dining Set Amazon This outdoor wood arrangement was made for lazy summer days. The four chairs are stackable, so you can easily set them aside when you're done entertaining. The table also contains a hole in the center to accommodate your own umbrella. Buy It: Vifah Malibu Outdoor Wood Dining Set, $689 (was $1,030), Amazon Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor Wicker High Dining Set Amazon For those who prefer a countertop-like height, this is the set for you. It's the perfect poolside companion, complete with four stools and an extra high table crafted from UV- and fade-resistant wicker material over a solid steel frame. Buy It: Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor Wicker High Dining Set, $509 (was $1,009), Amazon Okemo Acacia Wood Patio Dining Set Amazon If you often find yourself entertaining or have a large household, this Okemo design is an excellent choice. Constructed with durable, weather-resistant acacia wood, this set will last for years to come. Additionally, it comes with six oversized chairs with extra plush cushions. Buy It: Okemo Acacia Wood Patio Dining Set, $1,078 (was $1,940), Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Town Wood Counter Table Set Amazon Set up the perfect lowkey outdoor retreat with this three-piece table set from Signature Design by Ashley. The space-friendly style includes two 45-inch long benches to conveniently seat four and a sleek steel frame. Stow away the benches beneath the table to make room for your favorite outside activities. Buy It: Signature Design by Ashley Town Wood Counter Table Set, $469 (was $751), Amazon Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set Amazon Alfresco dinner for four calls for a timeless design with a gorgeous teak finish. Whether you're planning a dinner party or need a spot to enjoy your morning cup of joe, you'll appreciate the cushy and comfortable water-resistant and easy-to-clean cushions. Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set, $407 (was $659), Amazon Safavieh Outdoor Living Collection Arvin Dining Set Amazon If your backyard is at a disadvantage in terms of space, then you'll want to invest in a setup that's easy to prepare and store. This foldable table and chair set is crafted from eco-friendly acacia wood in a stunning gray wash and is super easy to store. Buy It: Safavieh Outdoor Living Collection Arvin Dining Set, $333 (was $728), Amazon Novogratz Paulette Rectangular Dining Set Wayfair It's easy to add some playful flair and personality to your deck or patio when your furniture includes colorful accents. The vivid steel frame on this picnic table and benches make a statement without looking over the top. You'll feel a mood boost instantly every time you look at your deck. Buy It: Novogratz Paulette Rectangular Dining Set, $450 (was $1,158), Wayfair Beachcrest Home Stromsburg Rectangular Dining Set Wayfair Enjoy a stylish summer of hosting and entertaining with this model from Beachcrest Home. The table is equipped with adjustable foot pads to help stabilize it on your lawn, and the seating features an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort along with weather-proof wicker. Buy It: Beachcrest Home Stromsburg Rectangular Dining Set, $670 (was $1,200), Wayfair Lark Manor Milnor Square Outdoor Dining Set Wayfair Modern meets classic in this premium PE rattan accented design. The spacious chairs sport an ergonomic backrest as well as a cozy sponge-filled cushion with a removable linen cover to help you easily clean spills. And thanks to the rubber foot pads on the table legs, you don't have to worry about scratching up your deck. Buy It: Lark Manor Milnor Square Outdoor Dining Set, $430 (was $540), Wayfair Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 