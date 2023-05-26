Gardening Caring for Your Yard Garden Care The Plant Food That Saved My Roses Is Almost $40 at My Local Flower Shop, but It’s $27 at Amazon Right Now I saved my Knock Outs and my money. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Instagram Twitter Website Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman. Since she began her career in 2013, her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Parade, Newsweek, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and more. Steph lives in New York with her pomsky, Koda and stans the Oxford comma. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 26, 2023 05:30PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington When I decided to spruce up my home’s curb appeal last year, I thought I knew how to plant roses. With the help of my landscaper, I found Knock Out roses that were on the smaller side—almost 3 feet tall—and planted them once the threat of frost was gone (I’m all the way out here in Zone 7b). That first summer, I got a couple blooms out of them, but nothing like I’ve seen on Pinterest or even while walking the dog around my neighborhood. Knock Out roses are an easy-care plant because they don’t need dead-heading and they can grow up to 4 feet tall and wide if given the chance. But in two seasons, there have only been a handful at best. That all changed when I bought Osmocote Smart Release Plant Food Plus. Someone I’ve long followed on Instagram swore by fertilizing wave petunias and hydrangeas with it, so I wondered if it’d have the same effect on stunted roses. After some digging, I visited my local nursery where an 8-pound bag cost $40, but when I took a peek on the Amazon app, it was listed as on sale for only $27—marked down from $35. Either way, it was cheaper on Amazon than in stores, but with the additional markdown, I saved nearly $20 (give or take some tax). Amazon Buy It: Osmocote Smart Release Plant Food Plus Outdoor and Indoor, $27 (was $35), Amazon While some other fertilizers have rose-specific formulas, I love that Osmocote plant food works for just about any kind of flower, both indoor and outdoor. With that kind of versatility, there is more bang for your buck (because even I can’t justify dropping $40 on fertilizer just for roses). The 11 Best Fertilizers for Indoor Plants of 2023 to Help Your Greenery Thrive It works best with plants that need strong and fast root growth, which is why roses (and hydrangeas) take to it so well. The roots of a Knock Out can grow about 3 feet deep and spread 3 feet wide, and because Osmocote fertilizer is slow release, it distributes nutrients to those roots over the course of several months. If you know anything about roses, then you know that’s exactly what roses want rather than all their nutrients at once. After only a few weeks, I’ve noticed a difference in my Knock Outs. Only time will tell when it comes to their long term health, but I’m optimistic, especially considering this fertilizer’s 4.7-star rating from more than 23,000 Amazon shoppers. Better Homes & Gardens / Stephanie Osmanski One five-star reviewer called it “the only food for your flowering plants,” adding that they mostly garden organically, but have found that flowering tropicals, flowering trees, shrubs, and roses “will get nothing but Osmocote.” The reviewer adds, “It just always performs… and it keeps them fed the whole season, and I always have amazing blooms.” We Found 12 Outdoor Summer Entertaining Essentials Under $50 That Will Make Hosting Stress-Free Another shopper wrote, “My garden is bursting with health and blooms,” adding “my hydrangeas are spectacular,” as well as their roses, azaleas, and shrubs, which “are just flourishing.” The same reviewer particularly loved how Osmocote is “no fuss” as there are “no worries about additional fertilizing” and called it part of their “yearly garden plan.” Better Homes & Gardens / Stephanie Osmanski I can say the same for my own garden. Things are looking up for my front-yard Knock Outs, which have about 40 buds each so far, and the nearby Limelights are benefitting, too. If you’re like me and low-maintenance cottage gardens are your vibe, do your roses a favor and fertilize only once this season with an 8-pound bag of Osmocote Smart Release Plant Food Plus Outdoor and Indoor—now on sale for $27. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 15 Dramatic Modern Victorian Decor Ideas These Are All The Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Memorial Day, Including Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and More Psst! Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Vacuums on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day—and These Are the Top 25 to Shop