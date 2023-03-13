This Best-Selling Watering Timer Will Save You Time and Money This Summer

Having an outdoor space to bask in the sunny weather come spring and summer is well-appreciated. However, keeping your yard looking vibrant and lush is no simple task. A healthy lawn needs a high-quality garden hose and the self-discipline to water your yard just often enough without overwatering it. While many homeowners simply drag the sprinkler out for every watering, it’s easy to go long stretches between waterings and even easier to forget to turn the sprinkler off in time. Luckily, the Orbit Single-Outlet Hose Watering Timer automates this chore.

Amazon’s best-selling watering timer will save you time and money while keeping your lawn green this summer. Running the sprinkler and moving on to other chores is an all-too-easy way to overwater your lawn. By programming scheduled watering sessions, your lawn is no longer at the mercy of you remembering to water the yard—which let’s face it, we’ve all forgotten about until our greenery starts to look brown. Whether you need to water your lawn every six hours or once a week, the timer allows you to set watering durations of one to 240 minutes for a highly customizable watering schedule.

Amazon

Buy It: Orbit Single-Outlet Hose Watering Timer, ($37, Amazon)

The compact timer screws onto the base of the hose and spigot where it takes the control of the hose. Simple to use, the timer has a large dial with different modes: set clock, how long, how often, auto, start time, and off. To get a regularly watered lawn, set the start time, duration, and frequency to save money on your water bill.

The timer not only conserves water with the automated setup, but it also has a rain delay function, which will pause any preset waterings without interfering with the rest of your pre-scheduled watering sessions. Depending on how long it's raining, you can delay your scheduled waterings for 24, 48, or 72 hours.

The simplicity of the timer is something this five-star reviewer appreciates about the Orbit timer.

“I had bought a more expensive Bluetooth timer, and it ended up being super complicated to use, and the Bluetooth never even connected. This timer is so simple to use that I hit the ground running with it.” Another reviewer who left the timer five-stars travels a lot, leaving their lawn to suffer from infrequent watering. They found that setting a lawn care schedule is easy because the “watering frequency and duration can be changed in just seconds based on weather and our trips.”

Never over or under water your lawn again, and get the Orbit Single-Outlet Hose Watering Timer for $37 just in time for spring.

