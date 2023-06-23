Housekeeping Amazon Reviewers Clean Their Showers in a ‘Fraction of the Time’ with This Now-$36 Electric Scrubber Grab it on sale before Prime Day. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Scrubbing your shower can be a nice arm workout, but sometimes you’re just not in the mood to work up a sweat while cleaning. Enter: the Oraimo electric spin scrubber. It will do all the hard work for you, and it’s on sale at Amazon weeks before Prime Day even begins. Hurry to grab it now while it’s 55% off. With two cleaning modes—standard and strong—the scrubber can tackle everyday cleaning and tough stains. It reaches up to 430 rpm (rotations per minute) on the high mode, which is a faster speed compared to many other models available. The device runs for up to 90 minutes when fully charged, so you don’t have to stop in the middle of cleaning to plug it in. Amazon Buy It: Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber, $36 with coupon (was $80), Amazon The scrubber’s adjustable tube handle extends from 2 feet to almost 4 feet long to reach the top of the shower or to help you clean the floor without bending over. And the device is cordless, allowing you more freedom to move around without getting tangled. “I cleaned both our bathtubs/showers in a fraction of the time, and my back isn't killing me!” said one customer. Another five-star reviewer commented, “I love using this brush. It cleans the tile and the grout with little effort on my part. And with the extended handle, no more crawling around the shower floor to clean it.” This Cordless Handheld Vacuum Is Still on Sale at Amazon After Memorial Day—with a Double Discount The spin scrubber comes with three non-shedding brush heads (dome, corner, and flat) to clean every last inch of your space, and it can handle messes on surfaces such as bathtubs, showers, sinks, floors, mirrors, windows, and baseboards. You can also effortlessly remove and switch out the brushes with the scrubber’s “one-touch” release button, too. Your arms will thank you for buying this cordless electric scrubber. Buy it while it’s $44 off to make cleaning your shower, bathtub, floors, and more so much easier. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 27 Genius Garage Organizer Ideas and Products for a Manageable Space I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Small Entryway Decor Items I'm Eyeing from Amazon Amazon Has Discounts on All Kinds of Area Rugs Before Prime Day Even Begins, and Prices Start at $10