Amazon Reviewers Clean Their Showers in a ‘Fraction of the Time’ with This Now-$36 Electric Scrubber

Grab it on sale before Prime Day.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Scrubbing your shower can be a nice arm workout, but sometimes you’re just not in the mood to work up a sweat while cleaning. Enter: the Oraimo electric spin scrubber. It will do all the hard work for you, and it’s on sale at Amazon weeks before Prime Day even begins. Hurry to grab it now while it’s 55% off.

With two cleaning modes—standard and strong—the scrubber can tackle everyday cleaning and tough stains. It reaches up to 430 rpm (rotations per minute) on the high mode, which is a faster speed compared to many other models available. The device runs for up to 90 minutes when fully charged, so you don’t have to stop in the middle of cleaning to plug it in. 

Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Buy It: Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber, $36 with coupon (was $80), Amazon

The scrubber’s adjustable tube handle extends from 2 feet to almost 4 feet long to reach the top of the shower or to help you clean the floor without bending over. And the device is cordless, allowing you more freedom to move around without getting tangled. 

“I cleaned both our bathtubs/showers in a fraction of the time, and my back isn't killing me!” said one customer. Another five-star reviewer commented, “I love using this brush. It cleans the tile and the grout with little effort on my part. And with the extended handle, no more crawling around the shower floor to clean it.”

The spin scrubber comes with three non-shedding brush heads (dome, corner, and flat) to clean every last inch of your space, and it can handle messes on surfaces such as bathtubs, showers, sinks, floors, mirrors, windows, and baseboards. You can also effortlessly remove and switch out the brushes with the scrubber’s “one-touch” release button, too.

Your arms will thank you for buying this cordless electric scrubber. Buy it while it’s $44 off to make cleaning your shower, bathtub, floors, and more so much easier.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

organized garage corner labeled totes work area ride-on toys
27 Genius Garage Organizer Ideas and Products for a Manageable Space
Entryway with bench and shelves
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Small Entryway Decor Items I'm Eyeing from Amazon
Prime Day Area Rugs roundup Tout
Amazon Has Discounts on All Kinds of Area Rugs Before Prime Day Even Begins, and Prices Start at $10
Related Articles
Vacuum Deal One-Off Tout
This Cordless Handheld Vacuum Is Still on Sale at Amazon After Memorial Day—with a Double Discount
Spin Mop
The 8 Best Spin Mops of 2023, According to Testing
KOIOS Air Purifier Tout
The Air Purifier We Tested and Named the ‘Best Portable’ Pick Is $30 Off at Amazon Right Now
telescoping duster used to dust window blinds
How to Dust: 5 Tips for a Dust-Free Home
Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023
The 7 Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023, According to Our Tests
basket of cleaning supplies
10 Essential Cleaning Tools to Keep Your Home Sparkling
Commerce Photo Composite
The 11 Best Mops for Tile Floors of 2023 Your Home Needs
One of the best Coffee Grinders on a tan patterned background with a BHG Recommends badge.
We Tested 21 of The Best Coffee Grinders of 2023 —These 8 Will Make You a Morning Person
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors of 2023
Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Sun and Shade
Dog Urine Killing Your Lawn? This Seed Spot Repair Treatment Restores Grass Ruined by Pet Messes
Three of the Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested and Reviewed, with a Better Homes & Gardens Recommends badge.
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Best Electric Leaf Blowers
We Tested 27 of the Best Electric Leaf Blowers, and These 9 Will Keep Your Yard Tidy
The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners
The 10 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners of 2023 for Your Backyard Oasis, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
We Tested 11 Steam Mops—Here Are the 8 Best for Cleaning and Sanitizing Your Floors