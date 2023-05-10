5 Ways to Use a Wooden Cake Stand for More Than Just Cake

In our weekly series “One Thing Many Ways,” we’re sharing different styling options and practical uses for great finds from our very own Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection. This week: a simple cake stand that rises above its original use.

Displaying a decorated cake on a wooden cake stand makes a simple homemade cake look like it was done by a pro. You can frost a cake directly on this Better Homes & Gardens Rubber Wood Cake Stand ($20, Walmart) or transfer a pre-made cake onto the stand to make your next event feel like an elegant occasion, even if your cake came from a box mix.

This cake stand is five inches tall and slightly more than 12 inches in diameter, and it is made with tightly grained rubberwood that is food-safe. It can hold a wide variety of cake sizes. You could also use it to showcase a beautiful pie, a colorful collection of cupcakes, or another signature dessert.

Using this wooden stand to display desserts gives the table setting at birthday parties or baby showers a sophisticated feel, but food isn’t the only thing this cake stand can handle. There are many jobs you can give this handsome wooden stand. Here are five new ways to use the Better Homes & Gardens Rubber Wood Cake Stand.

Walmart | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

One Thing Many Ways: Rubber Wood Cake Stand

1. Display Holiday Decor

Group a collection of bottlebrush trees on this wooden cake stand to give your holiday decor a lift. For a woodland look, tuck a small ceramic house between green or flocked bottlebrush trees. To put a fresh spin on a classic look, use non-traditional holiday colors, like pastel pink bottle brushes. Top it with a glass cloche to create a snow globe look.

2. Make It a Plant Stand

Draw attention to your favorite potted plant and keep it off your floors by setting it on this wooden cake stand. The small lip on the edge of the platter helps catch any water that may seep out of your container. If you love to collect succulents, group a series of your favorite small succulent dishes here, and it would make a great live centerpiece for a coffee table.

3. Use It as a Charcuterie Board

Break out your favorite cheese, crackers, and prosciutto to turn this cake stand into an elevated charcuterie board. Place a ramekin of mixed nuts or fruit in the center of the board and artfully arrange meats and cheese around it. If you’re hosting a big celebration, consider making a double-decker charcuterie board by placing this cake stand on top of another wooden serving platter and filling them both with your favorite charcuterie board delicacies.

4. Arrange Jewelry on It

If you love to lay out your outfits the night before, use this cake stand in your bedroom or walk-in closet as a charming way to plan and set out your jewelry for the day. It’s also a stylish spot to drop your watch, rings, and everyday jewelry before you head to bed.

5. Make It a Display

It’s important to break up the straight lines of a shelf or mantle. Use this cake stand to elevate decor and break up sight lines. Placing items of interest—with bold colors or unique shapes—on this stand also draws extra attention to them. This cake stand works well with cottagey or modern farmhouse decor.