In our weekly series “One Thing Many Ways,” we’re sharing different styling options and practical uses for great finds from our very own Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection. This week: a multipurpose tray set with endless arranging potential.

Arrange your table in style when you use a metal serving platter and small ramekins to hold condiments, relishes, or appetizers. The Better Homes & Gardens Galvanized Rectangle Condiment Tray ($11, Walmart) is made from galvanized steel with a white finish, and it provides a charming way to present toppings to your guests. We love that it feels casual enough to set on a picnic table with condiments for your burgers and hotdogs, but elevated enough to hold cornichons, nuts, dried fruits, and jams to accompany an upscale charcuterie board. Fill it with a variety of salsas, guacamole, and queso for a taco night, or with cheese, scallions, and other toppings on chili night.

There’s no end to the culinary uses for this set, but we asked our editors to come up with some creative ideas on how else they could put this set to good use. Here are their top suggestions for alternative uses for this cute condiment tray.

1. Make It a Desk Organizer

There are a couple of ways this tray set will come in handy in your office. First, you can take the dishes out and use the metal tray to hold longer office supplies, such as rulers, scissors, pens, and pencils. Then you can fill each dish with smaller items like paper clips, push pins, tape, or charging cords.

While this white galvanized tray and dish set would look great sitting on your desk, another idea would be to use it as a drawer organizer. This option keeps your office supplies tidy, but out of sight until you need them.

2. Use It as a Jewelry Organizer

Having space for both small and large items makes this condiment tray a smart swap as a jewelry organizer. You can lay out necklaces or store a collection of big chunky bracelets in the metal tray. Reserve the smaller dishes to hold rings, earrings, and decorative pins.

If you like to plan your ensemble and set out your clothes the night before, you can also use this tray set to organize your jewelry for the day. Place your daily selection of jewelry in the tray and set it near your outfit of the day. This will save you time hunting through your entire collection when you’re in a rush. Set the small dishes on a bathroom vanity or bedside table to collect your jewelry at the end of the day.

3. Center It on Your Table

This galvanized metal tray has a modern farmhouse feel. Lean into that country look and use the tray to create a woodland theme centerpiece. Collect pinecones, acorns, and other found objects from your yard or a nearby park. You can keep them natural or give them a fresh look with a coat of spray paint. Feeling festive? Add glitter!

For more of a coastal aesthetic, fill the tray with turquoise glass pebbles and a trio of battery-operated votive candles. Give your table a relaxed feel when you wrap a small bouquet of flowers from the farmer’s market—or your own garden—with twine and let them lay lazily in the tray.

4. Create an Herb Garden

Bring new life to your kitchen window–or any window you choose–with a petite herb garden. You may want to add a waterproof liner to the tray before adding dirt to prevent any water from leaking. Select frequently used herbs to grow, such as basil, chives, cilantro, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, and thyme, which are among the easiest herbs to grow indoors. Keep the small dishes on hand to harvest fresh herbs for cooking as needed.