5 Creative Ways to Use Wallpaper to Deck Out More Than Just Your Walls

In our weekly series “One Thing Many Ways,” we’re sharing different styling options and practical uses for great finds from our very own Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection. This week: stunning wallpaper that is in no way limited to walls.

Wallpaper has made a full comeback this year—with the takeover of ’70s decor and maximalism, homeowners and renters alike are turning their walls into centerpieces. While it’s an efficient and budget-friendly way to change up your space, making such a statement can be slightly overwhelming: choosing the color scheme to go with, making sure it doesn’t clash with the rest of the room, etc. If you love the look but aren’t ready to fully embrace it or don’t feel like going through the process of putting it up, peel-and-stick wallpaper is the best option for you.

You also can’t go wrong with a simple pattern, and the Better Homes & Gardens Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Blue Ikat Dot ($35, Walmart) delivers a sophisticated, subtle touch of style that goes with basically any aesthetic, from eclectic to coastal cowgirl. While we love the blue geometric print, this wallpaper’s versatility is its best feature—it can be applied to any flat surface in minutes, and removal is just as easy.

Wallpaper most obviously works for decorating your walls (it is in the name, after all), but there’s a wide range of possibilities for how to use it. Plus, all you have to do is measure, cut, peel, and stick. Here are five ways to display this gorgeous design throughout your home.

1. DIY Art Pieces

This is one of the quickest, easiest ways to make use of your wallpaper—all you need are a few frames and a pair of scissors. Cut out your sections (feel free to measure or freehand it), place them in your frames, and hang them wherever you please. If you stuck the paper on your living room walls, use this idea in adjoining rooms to tie them all together and create a sense of flow.

2. Upgrade Your Lamps

It might be time to update that lamp your grandma handed down to you or that you bought for your college dorm. Wallpaper can transform this (oftentimes dated or boring) object into a chic decor piece, and you can count on it to stay in place. Plus, because it’s peel and stick, you don’t have to worry about dealing with glue. If you have a couple different wallpaper prints, we love the idea of mixing and matching.

3. Line Your Drawers or Cupboards

While this idea won’t be automatically noticeable, you’ll definitely feel more put together every time you open your drawers. Whether you try this out in your kitchen cabinets or bedroom dresser, lining the inside of your storage spaces with wallpaper is a simple and unique way to add some color and pattern to your home.

4. Amp Up Step Risers

If your stairs are made of a smooth material, they’re the perfect option for using wallpaper to add unexpected visual interest to your entryway (or wherever they’re located). Stick your measured and cut out sections to your step risers, aka the front-facing part of the steps, so that it’s easy to see. Just don’t be surprised when guests steal this idea for themselves.

5. Stylize a Bookshelf

Take your home library to the next level. Placing peel and stick wallpaper on the back of your bookshelf or on the shelves themselves will give your literary hideaway an extra touch of personalization without feeling overwhelming.

