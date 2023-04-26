5 Creative Ways to Use a Ceramic Jar Set

In our weekly series “One Thing Many Ways,” we’re sharing different styling options and practical uses for great finds from our very own Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection. This week: a stackable, supremely adaptable ceramic jar set.

Pretty and practical, this 3-Piece Textured Ceramic Stackable Jar Set ($23, Walmart) dresses up any bathroom vanity while providing much-needed storage for grooming supplies. Whether you fill these ceramic containers with cotton balls, hair ties, jewelry, or cosmetics, the textured design of the ceramic jars elevates the look of storing everyday essentials.

If counter space is at a premium, you can stack the jars, which are all 4.7 inches in diameter. Together they measure about eight inches high. On their own, the jars are approximately four inches, three inches, and one inch tall.

The texture of these handcrafted and glazed jars has a warm rustic charm that would be an attractive addition to any room of your home. Here are five other ways you could use this ceramic stackable jar set.

1. Use Them as Candle Vessels

After a trip to the crafts store for supplies, you could easily turn two of the jars into scented candles. You will need candle wax, wicks, essential oils, and a few other supplies. Follow these instructions for how to make a scented candle, using these ceramic jars as candle holders instead of mason jars. If you like to entertain outdoors, use the jars to make your own citronella candles. Use the shallow dish as a resting place for your wick trimmer and lighter.

2. Serve Appetizers in Them

Imagine how good this stackable jar combo will look sitting out on the buffet of your next dinner party or holiday gathering. They make stylish ramekins for appetizers, sauces, or dips. (Just be sure to line each vessel with plastic wrap or tinfoil first, as these containers aren’t food-safe. Bonus: This makes for easier clean up!) For a charming spin on a veggie platter, use the dotted cup to hold salsa, hummus, or a sour cream dip, and then cut long carrot or celery sticks and place the veggies in the herringbone cup. If you’re setting up a charcuterie board, use the taller cups for serving preserves or mixed nuts and fill the shallow dish with infused olive oil.

3. Store Office Supplies in Them

Pile paper clips onto the shallow dish for easy access. Collect pens, scissors, and other office supplies in the taller cups. This ceramic jar set gives your desktop a polished pulled-together look.

4. Plant in Them

If you’ve always wanted a petite herb garden in the kitchen, here’s your perfect opportunity. The two larger jars would make great windowsill planters for thyme, rosemary, cilantro, or chives. Fill them with rocks or pebbles for drainage, potting soil, plant your seeds, water them, and place them in the kitchen window. Set the shallow dish nearby to hold your rings while you do the dishes. Succulents would also look great in these ceramic dishes, and then you don’t have to worry about watering them as often.

5. Decorate a Shelf

Stack the jars together to create a tall object of interest on a shelf or mantel, or set them on a shelf individually to create a coordinated grouping. The patterns of the jars complement each other so they work well both stacked and apart. Group the textured jars with seasonal decor, framed photos, or other items you’ve collected over the years.