Exclusive: An Official ‘Bridgerton’ Entertaining Book Is Coming

Get a first look at the cover of the new Bridgerton entertaining book, which includes Regency recipes anyone can enjoy—and so much more.

Published on July 18, 2023
Antique High Tea!
Photo: AngelaBuserPhoto / Getty Images

Calling all fans of the Ton: If you can’t get enough of Netflix’s hugely popular Shondaland series Bridgerton, featuring viscounts, scandalous gossip columns (looking at you, Lady Whistledown!), and more from the high-drama world of Regency-era high-society London, you’ll be delighted to hear that the series is getting some take-home memorabilia in the form of two new, nonfiction books—and Better Homes & Gardens got an exclusive sneak peek at both.

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining

Anyone will soon be able to try their hand at traditional Regency entertaining—with a little signature Bridgerton pizzazz—thanks to The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining: How to Cook, Host, and Toast Like a Member of the Ton by Emily Timberlake, releasing October 31, 2023. The cover of this authorized book made in partnership with Shondaland and Netflix, revealed exclusively by Better Homes & Gardens below, is the perfect Regencycore snapshot, complete with a Grecian-style bust and gorgeous floral dishware that you can easily imagine Violet Bridgerton or Kate Sharma dining off of.

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining book cover

Penguin Random House

While so much of Bridgerton—and the glittering nineteenth-century London society it’s based on—is about style over substance (to the chagrin of many of its key characters), The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining packs enough helpful information and tips scattered among pages of stunning tablescapes and delectable pastries to make it both substantial and stylish.

Inside, you’ll find 40 recipes for finger foods, cocktails, and mocktails, plus entertaining ideas to help you recreate the teas and balls of Regency London in your own home. Plus, the book is chock full of mouthwatering food photography, stills from the show, and informative sidebars, such as how to address a Marquis, complete the perfect curtsy, or build a show-stopping macaron tower. (The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining will even teach you how to make the Duke of Hastings’s favorite Gooseberry Hand Pies.)

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining queen's lawn party spread

Penguin Random House

Whatever you’re planning (whether it’s a lawn party, a high tea, or a late-night salon), The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining offers menu suggestions and hosting tips to help your soiree be the talk of the Ton. Create a traditional grazing boards with recipes such as Roasted Pork Belly Skewers and Beet-Dyed Deviled Eggs, or plan a picnic featuring Summer Puddings with Mixed Berries and Fresh Whipped Cream paired with Lavender Lemonade. (Incidentally, these recipes are all tailor-made for your next Bridgerton watch party, too.)

If the release of Queen Charlotte on Netflix wasn’t enough to scratch that Bridgerton itch while we eagerly await season three, maybe this official book is: Where else can you learn how to host a brunch the way Lady Danbury might, or how to make a Sherry Cobbler with Fruit and Herb Bouquet that not even the queen herself would turn down?

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining brunch tips

Penguin Random House

While The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining takes its cues from the Regency era, like the Shondaland interpretations of the Bridgerton books, it also takes some liberties—namely, in making sure that it appeals to its modern audience. Mocktail, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are included, and while some traditional etiquette lessons appear in the book, readers may find the guidelines much more lax than what you see in the ballrooms of Bridgerton on screen.

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining scone recipe spread

Penguin Random House

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining: How to Cook, Host, and Toast Like a Member of the Ton is available for pre-order now for $25, with a release date of October 31, 2023.

Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book

The second book, Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book, gives fans a new way to enjoy the series and its beloved characters. The cover, exclusively revealed by Better Homes & Gardens below, features—who else?—Daphne and the Duke, and the book includes 75 original illustrations from the series.

Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book cover

Penguin Random House

Joining in on the adult coloring book craze, this book allows Bridgerton fans of all ages to sit back, relax, and relive some of their favorite moments from the series.

Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book will be released October 17, 2023, and retails at $19. It is available for pre-order now.

