This Spin Mop Gets My Whole House Clean in Minutes—and It’s on Sale for $44

Is anyone’s favorite chore mopping? It’s an intensive task, but a necessary one to get hard floors clean and shining. Luckily, there are clever and affordable cleaning tools that make getting a spotless place easier. One such tool revamps the mopping process: The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System. Not only was it named the best spinning mop of 2023 by BHG after rigorous testing, but it’s on sale for 38% off right now, too.

The O-Cedar system provides convenient hands-free wringing and a smartly designed triangular head that gets at corners and crevices. My partner and I recently purchased a house, and after moving from a carpeted one-bedroom apartment to a bigger space full of hard flooring, we quickly realized that our small wet sweeper wouldn’t cut it. I purchased the spin mop set and it has kept my floors sparkling.

I used to dread mopping because it would take all of my arm strength to lug a heavy bucket full of soapy water from room to room. Now, there’s no strain on my arms as its narrow design and oversized handle make it a lot easier to move around the house.

By far the biggest game changer is the system’s self-wringing capability. I just place the wet mop in the built-in wringer and gently step down on the pedal for wringing without straining my wrists or bending down.

Unlike other mops that I’ve used in the past with bulky heads, the compact triangular-shaped mop head easily gets at corners and around furniture legs without banging against my baseboards or furniture. The microfiber weaves aren’t too long, which also helps against under-furniture tangles as well as splattering.

The O-Cedar System comes with three microfiber mop head refills, and one refill lasts about three months. The refills should be hand or machine washed in between uses for a clean floor every time.

