Got plant milk? That may not be the official campaign slogan of the plant milk industry, but it could be, given that plant milks are having their time in the spotlight. They’ve become so popular that they’ve even outpaced the sales of dairy milk.

Numerous factors are prompting individuals to move toward plant milk, including concerns about animal welfare, planetary health, and personal health.

“Many people have been looking for something healthier than cow’s milk,” says Neal Barnard, M.D., president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and author of Your Body in Balance. “Surprisingly, the main nutrient in cow’s milk is lactose sugar, and many people can’t digest it.”

Dairy milk also contains saturated fat, which drives cholesterol and has been associated with diabetes and other conditions. Worse? “Prostate and breast cancer are linked to cow’s milk,” Barnard says.

Though, when you peruse your store’s plant milk selection, your head might spin. There are so many plant-based milk options, each with its own nutritional offerings, that it can be difficult to figure out which one to buy. Here’s what you should know.

Plant Milk Is “Milk”

Plant milks aren’t without controversy, and for months, debate has raged about whether these beverages can be called “milk” since they’re not from cows. Yet in February, the FDA issued a draft guidance, stating that these beverages can be called “milk” and that consumers understand that they originate from plants, not cows.

But which one is best for you? Before that question is answered, know this: “There’s no biological need for milk after you’re done weaning from your mom,” Barnard says, adding that you can get the nutrients you need from fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains. “The only reason to consume plant milks is for taste.”

Andy Lyons

How to Evaluate Plant Milks

When it comes to evaluating plant milks, consider what you want or require in terms of nutrition, says Nichole Dandrea-Russert, M.S., R.D.N., dietitian behind purely planted and author of The Fiber Effect. For instance, if you’re looking for a plant milk with a similar protein content as dairy milk, then you should choose soy milk (unless, of course, you’re allergic to soy). “Although this varies by brand, a cup of soy milk has a nutritional profile similar to dairy milk,” Dandrea-Russert says.

One cup of soy milk contains seven to eight grams of protein (other plant milks have less) while a cup of dairy milk has about eight grams of protein. They also have similar amounts of vitamin A, calcium, magnesium, potassium, B12, and vitamin D.

Soy milk may even hold a nutritional advantage over other plant milks. “Soy products reduce the risk of developing breast cancer by about 30% when comparing women who consume the most versus the least,” Barnard says.

When choosing soy milk, look for organic versions. “Because much of the soy grown in the U.S. is genetically modified, choose organic whenever possible to avoid GMO soybeans and synthetic pesticides,” Dandrea-Russert says.

Outside of that, much of what you choose comes down to personal preferences in terms of taste and texture. That’s why Dandrea-Russert recommends experimenting with different plant milks. If you wind up hating the taste of one, you can always use it in recipes that call for dairy milk like muffins and pancakes. Often, you don’t notice the taste of a plant milk in baking and cooking.

Look Out for Unhealthy Add-Ins

Just keep an eye on added sugar, which has been associated with adverse health outcomes, Dandrea-Russert says. Instead, look for unsweetened versions of plant milks. Though, if the sweetened plant milk is the only kind you like as you transition away from cow’s milk, opt for that. Just set a goal to gradually move toward the unsweetened version, she adds.

You should also know that many of these plant milks contain thickening agents to create a creamier texture and prevent components from separating. Most are derived from plant-based sources. For instance, guar gum comes from guar beans and carrageenan is extracted from seaweed.

The problem? “Some studies show that some of these thickeners may negatively impact health,” Dandrea-Russert says. If you frequently experience gastrointestinal (GI) discomfort or have a history of GI disorders, you may want to choose plant milks without thickening agents, and if you’re cautious about ingredients that are potentially carcinogenic, avoid carrageenan, she adds.

Check the oils in plant milks, too. Some contain omega-3 fatty acids in the form of algal oil, to make them creamy. “Most of us could use the omega-3 boost,” Dandrea-Russert says. Others, however, add ultra-processed oils to thicken the milk, which aren’t so healthy. Barnard also cautions against coconut milk, which contains high amounts of saturated fat.

One other consideration is if you’re fully plant-based and want to optimize your vitamin and mineral intake. In this case, look for a plant milk that’s fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. Check the Daily Values (DV). If a nutrient has 20% or more of the DV, that’s a good indication the product has a decent amount of that nutrient, Dandrea-Russert says.