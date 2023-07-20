Non-Wheat Noodles Are Everywhere Now—and Anyone Can Enjoy Their Many Benefits

Move over, zoodles. There’s a new noodle on the block, and it’s got nothing to do with wheat. These up-and-coming pastas are made with fruits, veggies, and plant-based proteins, and they’re so popular that Whole Foods named them one of its 2023 food trends.

That’s obviously good news for people who have gluten intolerance, celiac disease, or a wheat allergy—but what if that's not you? Is there still good reason to add non-wheat noodles to your diet? The answer is yes, especially if you want to boost the fiber and protein content of your meals.

The Benefits of Non-Wheat Pasta

Peruse the pasta aisle in your store, and you’ll see alternative pastas made with ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, quinoa, brown rice, cassava, heart of palm, spaghetti squash, and even green bananas. There are definitely still some benefits to picking these up, even if wheat's not a problem for your diet.

“They may have slightly higher amounts of protein and fiber than wheat pasta,” says Nichole Dandrea-Russert, M.S., R.D.N., the dietitian behind Purely Planted, and the author of The Fiber Effect. Some may also have fewer calories than traditional pasta.

Take, for instance, pasta made from legumes. This choice can have up to six grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein per two ounces of dry pasta. Compare that to a whole wheat spaghetti, which has about seven grams of fiber and eight grams of protein. These benefits make it much easier to maintain a well-balanced diet.

"Protein aids with satiety and supports lean muscle mass, while fiber helps stabilize blood sugar, makes you feel fuller longer, and plays a role in overall gut health,” says Karman Meyer, R.D.N., dietitian and author of The Everything DASH Diet Meal Prep Cookbook.

Plus, by adding these pastas to your meals, you’ll eat a greater variety of plant-based foods, which is key for optimal health. For instance, you could use spaghetti squash-based noodles one night and chickpea noodles another night to vary not only nutrients, but also textures.

And while none of these pastas should replace your daily intake of legumes, fruits, and vegetables, they’re an easy way to add these foods to your diet, especially if they’re not normally staples in your meals. Take beans, for instance.

“Eating pasta made from pulses like lentils, beans, and chickpeas can help you meet the 2020 Dietary Guidelines recommendation of having one to three servings of pulses each week,” Meyer says.

Note, though, that if you prefer wheat versions of pasta, you should probably just go for it.

“For most of us, wheat pasta isn’t an unhealthy choice,” Meyer says. “It’s just not an option for those who have a wheat allergy or intolerance.”

How to Enjoy These Alternative Pastas

When shopping for a non-wheat pasta, always check the labels—especially if you need to go gluten-free. “There are lots of higher protein pasta options that are made with a combination of non-wheat flours and wheat flour,” Meyer says. To ensure that it doesn’t contain wheat, look for the certified gluten free logo on the package.

If protein, fiber, and nutrients top your reasons for choosing these pastas, check the nutrition facts label for the Daily Values (DV). Dandrea-Russert suggests comparing protein and fiber amounts between brands, and purchasing ones with more than 20% DV of vitamins and minerals.

