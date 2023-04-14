Shopping This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon Shoppers even use it as a car vacuum. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 14, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Daisy Rodriguez For those times when you just need to do a quick cleanup or pick up a few crumbs, a handheld vacuum cleaner is a must. If you’re in need of a new portable vacuum, this shopper-loved one from Nicebay has garnered nearly 1,000 perfect ratings, with reviewers calling it a “pint-sized powerhouse”—and it’s currently 70% off at Amazon. The lightweight vacuum is cordless, making it easy to carry from room to room. Plus, at only about 16 inches tall, it won’t take up much space when not in use. Shoppers love that it looks “sleek”, too. The device features an LED display that shows the battery percentage and tells you when the canister is full to make it so simple to operate. Amazon Buy It: Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $60 (was $200), Amazon The three-stage filter system includes a stainless steel filter and a HEPA filter that capture up to 99% of dust particles. The vacuum also has two modes (Standard and Max) to tackle light and heavy messes. There are two included accessories: a crevice nozzle and a brush. With the crevice nozzle, the vacuum can reach into small spaces like corners and around furniture legs, while the brush attachment is useful for cleaning items like carpets, upholstery, and blankets. And it comes with a charging dock that has storage to keep all the pieces in one place. Customers say they even keep it in their car for debris and crumbs. Amazon’s Hidden Spring Cleaning Storefront Is Filled with Essentials for a Spotless Home To fully charge the battery, place the vacuum in the charging dock for about four to five hours. When completely charged, it runs for up to 26 minutes of continuous cleaning. According to one shopper, the vacuum is so powerful and effective that they never have to use up the whole battery when cleaning. Scoop up this Nicebay cordless handheld vacuum cleaner now while it’s 70% off to make cleaning a whole lot easier. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends This Clever Stool and Kneeler Is a Gardening ‘Game Changer’—and It’s on Sale for 43% Off 10 Smarter Uses for an Oversized Storage Basket