This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon

Shoppers even use it as a car vacuum.

Published on April 14, 2023 08:00AM EDT

For those times when you just need to do a quick cleanup or pick up a few crumbs, a handheld vacuum cleaner is a must. If you’re in need of a new portable vacuum, this shopper-loved one from Nicebay has garnered nearly 1,000 perfect ratings, with reviewers calling it a “pint-sized powerhouse”—and it’s currently 70% off at Amazon. 

The lightweight vacuum is cordless, making it easy to carry from room to room. Plus, at only about 16 inches tall, it won’t take up much space when not in use. Shoppers love that it looks “sleek”, too. The device features an LED display that shows the battery percentage and tells you when the canister is full to make it so simple to operate. 

Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless 15KPA

Amazon

Buy It: Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $60 (was $200), Amazon

The three-stage filter system includes a stainless steel filter and a HEPA filter that capture up to 99% of dust particles. The vacuum also has two modes (Standard and Max) to tackle light and heavy messes. There are two included accessories: a crevice nozzle and a brush. With the crevice nozzle, the vacuum can reach into small spaces like corners and around furniture legs, while the brush attachment is useful for cleaning items like carpets, upholstery, and blankets. And it comes with a charging dock that has storage to keep all the pieces in one place. Customers say they even keep it in their car for debris and crumbs.

To fully charge the battery, place the vacuum in the charging dock for about four to five hours. When completely charged, it runs for up to 26 minutes of continuous cleaning. According to one shopper, the vacuum is so powerful and effective that they never have to use up the whole battery when cleaning.

Scoop up this Nicebay cordless handheld vacuum cleaner now while it’s 70% off to make cleaning a whole lot easier. 

