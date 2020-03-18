Yo-Yo Ma, John Legend, and More Celebrities Are Performing Virtual Concerts You Can Watch From Home

As the world continues to take precautions due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak, the new normal is changing every day. Now that places of mass gatherings, including zoos, theaters, and museums, are closed, and individuals are working from home while practicing social distancing, many are looking for something they can enjoy from the comfort of their home. Enter: cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The musician has been uploading videos of him playing his cello alongside captions including #SongsOfComfort to bring joy to those confined at home. His first video, posted on Friday, March 13, shows Ma performing "Going Home" by Antonín Dvořák. "In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort," Ma writes.

Ma uploaded his second virtual concert, in which he played a piece by Johann Sebastian Bach, on Monday. The cellist dedicated this song to the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers fighting the disease. "This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines—the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3," Ma writes. "Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope. #SongsOfComfort."

The videos have been inspiring others on social media to post their own #SongsOfComfort. The hashtag currently has more than 500 posts on Instagram and showcases videos of musicians singing and playing instruments. Ma has been reposting some of the videos on his Instagram stories to demonstrate people coming together through music.

Celebrities have also been showing off their talents for social media users' pleasure. On Monday, country star Keith Urban posted a video of himself singing and playing the guitar to some of his biggest hits. The same day, Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, also performed a melody of his songs on Instagram Live. (He also uploaded the video to his page, so you can watch it whenever you want.) Martin nominated John Legend to do the same, and the award-winning musician didn't disappoint as he uploaded a video playing the piano and singing with his wife, Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday. Legend nominated singers Charlie Puth and Miguel to join in and continue the trend.

Of course, most of us could listen to a world-class musician serenade us every day, but the songs bring more than just solace. Besides being pleasant to listen to, research shows that live music can actually help you live a longer, happier life, which is good news for all of us during this difficult time.