Many New Yorkers got to taste a piece of history this week when Green Giant landed another Guinness World Records title by making the largest-ever green bean casserole. And it wasn't just for the sake of record-breaking: More than 3,000 New York seniors were served the world-record dish thanks to a partnership with local non-profit Citymeals on Wheels.

The popular vegetable brand previously set the record in 2017, their inaugural year in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with a 637-pound casserole as part of its float. On Nov. 20, they nearly doubled their former record with a green bean casserole weighing 1,009 pounds.

Here are numbers from Green Giant's press release to show what went into it:

An estimated 125,000 individual green beans were used in the casserole.

It took 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk, and 95 pounds of French fried onions.

Along with the green mascot himself, the cooking team included 10 chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy’s Herald Square.

The average bake time for a typical serving of green bean casserole is 25 minutes. This 1,009-pound casserole took 8 hours to prep and cook.

Being close to the holidays made this the perfect opportunity to share this truly classic Thanksgiving dish with the New York community. Green Giant partnered with local non-profit Citymeals on Wheels, which regularly prepares and delivers meals to the city's homebound elderly, to share their historical moment.

“The holiday season is a time to enjoy food and family," says Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels, in the press release. "Citymeals ensures that our vulnerable older neighbors, many of whom are homebound and alone, are not forgotten at this time of year."

According to a recent survey conducted by Green Giant, more than 68% of Americans plan to serve green bean casserole at Thanksgiving dinner. It won't be as large as this one, but we're ready to dig-in to our homemade green bean casserole now.