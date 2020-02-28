The Fascinating Story Behind Women’s History Month

In 1978, a school district in Sonoma, California, organized a Women’s History Week as a way to teach children about some of the important women who made an impact on the world. These students and teachers had no idea their presentations of essays, poster boards, and a parade of school children would turn into a national month-long celebration, but it did. Now, every year schools, organizations, and communities around the country use the month of March to honor the influential women who have helped shape our world today.

As you prepare to celebrate the 32nd annual Women’s History Month, take inspiration from the origins of the holiday, and the 13 powerful women who have been named as honorees this year. Learn more about them and use their actions as inspiration by looking for ways you can support or celebrate women's accomplishments in your own community. Whether that's encouraging other women in your workplace or volunteering with an educational program for girls, women supporting women is what it's all about.

The Story Behind Women’s History Month

Two years after the Women’s History Week celebration in California, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed a National Women’s History Week during the week of March 8, 1980. When he announced the proclamation, he said, “Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength, and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

On March 12, 1987, Congress passed legislation that declared the month of March would be a national celebration of Women’s History Month forever.

As communities around the country adopted Women’s History Week celebrations, many areas found that one week just wasn’t enough. By 1986, fourteen states had declared their own month-long celebrations of women’s history, and in 1987 the National Women’s History Project (now known as the National Women’s History Alliance) asked Congress to declare an official Women’s History Month. On March 12, 1987, Congress passed legislation that declared the month of March would be a national celebration of Women’s History Month forever.

This Year's Theme

Since there are millions of women worth celebrating, the National Women’s History Alliance chooses a theme each year and selects featured honorees who have advanced the world for women within that category. The 2020 National Women’s History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” According to the NWHA, it “celebrates the women who have fought for women’s right to vote in the United States.” Since 2020 is an election year, this is a fitting theme, especially since this year also marks the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

Each year, the NWHA chooses honorees who exemplify the values of each theme. This year, 13 women join the list of 89 total Women's Month honorees who have been identified as leaders.

