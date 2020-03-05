International Women’s Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and has been celebrated all over the world since 1911. This year the holiday falls on Sunday, March 8, and serves as a reminder for all of us to celebrate the powerful and inspiring women in our lives (including ourselves!).

Every year the International Women’s Day organization announces a theme that highlights a cause affecting women across the globe in order to raise awareness for the movement and celebrate the women working to make a difference. The 2020 International Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual, which calls for gender equality across the world.

To inspire you this holiday, we’ve gathered our favorite empowering quotes from inspirational women throughout history. From political figures to celebrities, these women have all dedicated their public platforms to making the world better for women.