Amazon's Best-Selling Dog DNA Test Is on Sale Pre-Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to shop incredible deals, including the Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test. You don't even need to be a Prime member to shop early deals like this one, but you will when the big two-day sale starts on Tuesday, October 13. (If you’re not a Prime member yet, there’s still time to sign up for a free trial!) I was able to take advantage of Wisdom Panel’s Prime Day discount last year to answer my biggest question about my rescue dog Maverick: What kind of dog is he?
I adopted Maverick from a local rescue when he was only 6 months old, and since the shelter assumed he was born a stray, they couldn’t tell me his exact breed, ancestry, or any health information based on his breed. If you're a pet owner, you know how important this type of information can be when it comes to vet check-ups and screenings, which is why I was determined to learn more about the latest addition to my family.
Once I received the DNA test kit, I was happy to see that the instructions were simple and easy to follow. The entire swabbing and activation process took less than 15 minutes (even with my uncooperative dog), and I was able to send it off for testing the next day—and shipping is free! After creating an account, I was able to track my kit’s progress throughout the testing process and get an estimate on how long it would be before the results were in. As soon as the swab made it to the lab, I had my results in just a little over a week.
Maverick’s results were surprising, to say the least. I learned that I was completely wrong about his breed based on his appearance. I thought he was, without a doubt, a border collie and Australian shepard mix, but it turns out he’s quite the mix of things including German shepherd, chow chow, Great Pyrenees, and a blend of herding and sporting breeds (which is where he could get the border collie coat).
The test revealed much more than just his breed; it also provided a family tree, the science behind the findings, detailed information about each breed he’s associated with, and genetic health information. This gave me a better idea of Maverick’s behaviors, what his ideal weight should be, and told me he is clear of the MDR1 mutation that can cause a fatal genetic disorder and lead to other complications like seizures and blindness.
I’m not the only one who has found this DNA kit to be helpful; thousands of other five-star reviewers are also raving about it online. One Amazon shopper says, “For 11 years I've wondered what my beautiful black rescue dog might be, and now, thanks to Wisdom Panel 3.0, I finally know.” Another five-star reviewer says they love how quick the turnaround time is (approximately two weeks), and goes on to say the results are “very easy to understand.”
Buy It: Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test, $80 (originally $85)
Not only did this test allow me to better understand my dog, but it also gave me peace of mind knowing that he doesn’t have any immediate genetic disorders that should be addressed. Plus, now I have an idea of what health issues to look out for as he gets older so I can get ahead on preventative care. I’m excited to take advantage of the sale and order the DNA kit again to see what types of surprises I can find out about my newest rescue dog, Mylah, in the coming weeks. If you recently adopted a dog or you’re planning to in the near future, I highly recommend grabbing this kit while it’s discounted.