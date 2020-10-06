Amazon's Best-Selling Dog DNA Test Is on Sale Pre-Prime Day

Once I received the DNA test kit, I was happy to see that the instructions were simple and easy to follow. The entire swabbing and activation process took less than 15 minutes (even with my uncooperative dog), and I was able to send it off for testing the next day—and shipping is free! After creating an account, I was able to track my kit’s progress throughout the testing process and get an estimate on how long it would be before the results were in. As soon as the swab made it to the lab, I had my results in just a little over a week.