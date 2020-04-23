A Wisconsin Creamery Is Giving Free Milk to Community Members During the Pandemic

In hard times, I’m often reminded of Mister Rogers’ suggestion to “look for the helpers.” And while the current pandemic is certainly one of the most overwhelming things I’ve experienced, it’s also shown me just how many helpers there are. Over the last several weeks, communities around the country have started converting their Little Free Libraries into ‘Little Free Pantries’ stocked with non-pershible food in an effort to help neighbors in need. Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, Wisconsin, has taken this concept one step further with their Kindness Cooler. The refrigerator sits outdoors on the creamery's property and is filled with fresh milk that's free to locals.

The creamery, operated by brothers James and Rob Baerwolf, has two farms (one organic and one traditional) that provide all the milk that is bottled at Sassy Cow Creamery. We caught up with James, who told us the idea for the Kindness Cooler actually came from his three teenage daughters, who are now at home and actively involved with the farm since school has been canceled.

Image zoom The 'Kindness Cooler' outside the Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, Wisconsin. Courtesy of Sassy Cow Creamery

“They thought it would be a good and efficient way to reach our community of Sassy Cow Creamery customers and neighbors with one of the most essential foods to have at home—milk,” he says.

The creamery has given away more than 400 gallons of milk since opening the Kindness Cooler. They've vowed to provide free dairy products to their community for as long as the pandemic lasts.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sassy Cow Creamery

You may have seen recent headlines about dairy farmers having to dump out their milk, which seems wasteful, especially when so many are struggling to buy food right now. However, most dairy farmers aren’t allowed to sell unpasteurized milk because of restrictions set in place by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration. Typically they send raw milk to another source to pasteurize it before it can be delivered to schools, restaurants, or grocery stores. With so many schools and restaurants closed right now, that process has been disrupted.

Baerwolf explains that when you're working with live animals, it's hard to adjust to such a big change. “Think of the milk that cows produce as being a steady small river, he says. “That works out wonderfully for having a steady high-quality supply of milk for year-round consumption, but when an enormous disruption like the pandemic occurs there is just too much reorganizing that needs to take place to get all those dairy products where they need to be.”

Since the Baerwolfs pasteurize their own milk directly at the creamery, it’s ready to be refrigerated and consumed right away.

Sassy Cow Creamery has encouraged us to not only look for the helpers, but to take inspiration from them. Think about what items or services your neighbors are in need of that you might be able to provide. Even the simple act of dropping a bag of groceries or a home-cooked meal on someone’s porch can make a big difference.