Upgrade Your Kitchen With Deals From Williams-Sonoma's Semi-Annual Sale
The discounts include up to 75% off cookware.
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to make healthier food choices with a new diet, but you've hit a rut, we've found a few things that might inspire some healthy cooking and get you back on track. Williams-Sonoma just dropped the prices on some of their best-selling cookware that will make your Paleo recipe a little easier to prepare.
The company is currently holding its semi-annual clearance with up to 75% off cookware, dinnerware, electric tools, and more. To help you sort through all the deals, we selected a few of our favorite kitchen items all on sale for under $100 to add to your shopping cart.
It's not clear how long this clearance will last, so you'll want to start buying as soon as possible.
Professional Dutch Oven With Lid
If you don't have a dutch oven in your kitchen yet, you're missing out on some delicious and easy plates. (Some of our favorites include an Italian pork dinner and lemon-braised chicken tenders). This item is made of 100% recycled aluminum and a nonstick compound for easy cleanup. The dishwasher-safe Dutch oven comes in two sizes: a 4-quart option for $99.99 and a 6.5-quart version for $200.
Walnut Cutting Board
This durable board is suitable for everyday use and "holds up to years of heavy-duty slicing and chopping," according to the product description. It comes in three sizes: 14 by 9 inches for $55.9, 16 by 12 inches for $99.95, and 19 by 14 inches for $129.95. The walnut finish is so stunning that you might consider displaying it as part of your kitchen decor.
Le Creuset Cast-Iron Grill
If you like spending your summers outside grilling, you'll love this handy pan that allows you to grill meats, vegetables, and anything your heart desires in the winter. This Le Creuset piece is made of cast iron that heats evenly, so your food is cooked perfectly. The easy-to-clean pan is versatile and can be used with the stovetop, grill, or oven. It comes in 10 colors that all retail for $79.99, except for the gray option that sells for $89.99.
Buy It: From $79.99 (originally $185)
Professional Three-Piece Cookware Set
This set comes with a couple of cookware essentials, including a 10.25-inch fry pan, and a 2.75-quart sauté pan with lid. The 100% recycled extra-thick aluminum prevents warping and is also dishwasher safe. The nonstick coating ensures easy cleanup, even when you're cooking with sticky foods or sauces.
Buy It: $99.99 (originally $250)
Zwilling Pro Two-Piece Knife Set
The key to expertly chopped vegetables and perfectly sliced meat is a good knife. This set includes a 7-inch rocking santoku knife and a 5.5-inch serrated prep knife that can be used for all different styles of cuisine. If you're new to knives, check out Williams-Sonoma's sharpening and cleaning tips on how to take care of your tools.
Buy It: $99.99 (originally $287.50)
Comments