Update Your Kitchen for Summer with Williams Sonoma's Memorial Day Sale
Make prepping, cooking, and eating even better with these discounted items.
This summer will look a little different than year's past, but we can still enjoy the upcoming season from our homes. It's the perfect time to make delicious, seasonal homemade meals, and Williams Sonoma is having a big Memorial Day sale on a variety of times you'll want to check out.
Right now, the retailer is offering discounts on outdoor dinnerware, kitchen gadgets, coffee machines, grills, wine glasses, and more. Many of these deals include popular brands such as Le Creuset, Nespresso, Cuisinart, and Vitamix. We scoured the sale and found our top seven products offered at great prices, and many with five-star ratings, to add to your cart. Plus, if you spend at least $49, you'll get free shipping with everything delivered right to your front door.
Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, so you'll want to take advantage of this sale before it ends.
Cast Iron Grill Pan
Summer is grilling season, and that means it's the perfect time to buy this grill pan. The slender design can fit on a single burner of your stovetop, on top of your outdoor grill, or even under the broiler in the oven. The cast-iron is widely loved because it cooks food evenly and is also dishwasher safe. The pan is available in six different colors to match your kitchen decor.
Buy It: Le Creuset Cast-Iron Rectangular Skinny Grill, $80 (was $185)
Knife Set
Preparing dinner is so much easier (and safer) with sharp knives. These lightweight tools are made out of stainless steel with a corrosion-resistant blade. The 7-piece set includes a vegetable knife, paring knife, chef's knife, bread knife, kitchen shears, honing steel, and a storage block.
Buy It: Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Knife Set, $150 (was $355)
Wine Glasses
It's going to be tough to wait for happy hour to break out these sleek glasses. The stemless tumblers are made out of clear glass and are dishwasher safe. The collection includes a variety of glasses, including cabernet, chardonnay, and champagne flutes. Each type of glass is sold at a different price.
Buy It: Riedel O Stemware Collection, from $24 (was from $30)
Ice Cream Container
After you make some homemade ice cream, store what's left in this container to keep it fresh. The 1-quart plastic tub is insulated to keep your frozen treat cold, and the silicon lid will stay put. It comes in two options: a white tub with a pink lid or an all-white version.
Buy It: 1-Quart Ice Cream Storage Tub, $10 (was $13)
Mini Food Processor
Speed up dinner prep with this pint-sized food processor that has a near five-star rating from hundreds of buyers. It holds up to three cups of food and features a razor-sharp stainless steel blade. You can choose between two settings: chop or grind.
Buy It: Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor, $40 (was $75)
Espresso Machine
Yes, you can make Starbucks-worthy beverages right in your kitchen with this Nespresso that has a perfect five-star rating. The automatic machine has the ability to make espresso drinks as well as a traditional coffee. It also comes with an Aeroccino milk frother for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos. It measures 13 x 9 x 13 inches so it can tuck neatly away on your counter.
Buy It: Nespresso VertuoPlus Matte Black Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine, $150 (was $250)
Outdoor Dinnerware
These beautiful dishes will make your backyard meals feel like a fine dining experience. This collection includes plates, bowls, platters, serving trays sold separately for varying prices. All of the dinnerware is made out of BPA-free melamine that's dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: Sicily Outdoor Melamine Dinnerware Collection, from $6 (was from $8)
