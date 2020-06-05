Williams Sonoma Is Having a Major Sale on KitchenAid Mixers and Attachments
Items are discounted up to 40% for a limited time.
Although restaurants are beginning to reopen across the country, many of us are opting to stay in and whip up tasty homemade meals. Whether you're just starting to cook, happen to be an experienced chef, or perhaps somewhere in between, you'll want to check out Williams Sonoma's big sale on KitchenAid mixers and attachments.
There are a variety of items on sale (some are up to 40% off!), including pasta attachments, spiralizers, and ice cream makers that are compatible with all models of KitchenAid mixers. If you're thinking of buying a mixer, they come in a rainbow of colors to match your kitchen decor.
Although there's no end date listed for the sale, Williams Sonoma notes that everything will be discounted for a limited time only, so you'll want to start shopping soon. Everything comes free shipping with items arriving in about five to six days, or, where available, you can select curbside pickup.
Stand Mixer
If you don't yet have the stand mixer, which has a nearly perfect five-star rating from more than 23,000 buyers, right now is the perfect time to invest in one as it's $80 off. It features 10 speed settings from stirring to beating. Each mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield. It measures 14 x 9 x 14 inches, so it can easily fit on your counter, but not take up too much space. You can choose from one of 23 different colors, including neutrals and bright hues.
Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, from $300 (was $380)
Spiralizer Attachment
As much as we'd love to eat pasta for every meal, we like to get in plenty of veggies, too. With this attachment, you can spiralize zucchini, potatoes, carrots, and more to make your favorite noodle dishes healthier. It comes with three spiralizing blades, three slicing blades, and a peeling blade.
Buy It: KitchenAid Mixer Spiralizer Plus Attachment, $100 (was $120)
Pasta Attachments
All pasta dishes taste better with homemade noodles. This set comes with a roller to work the dough into sheets, and two cutters that are perfect for making egg noodles, tortellini, and lasagna. It also includes a brush for easy cleaning.
Buy It: KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set, $160 (was $200)
Ice Cream Maker
Everyone in your house will be screaming for delicious homemade ice cream this summer. This attachment comes with a double-walled metal freeze bowl, churning paddle, and bowl adapter. It makes two quarts of ice cream in just 20 to 30 minutes.
Buy It: KitchenAid Stand Mixer Ice Cream Maker Attachment, $65 (was $80)
Prep Attachment
Say goodbye to tedious prep work thanks to this item. It comes with three blades for slicing, coarse shredding, and medium shredding, as well as a food pusher. It's ideal for fruits, vegetables, and cheese.
Buy It: KitchenAid Fresh Prep Attachment, $40 (was $50)
