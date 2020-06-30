Williams Sonoma Is Having a Big Sale on Top-Rated Knives
So, what is the secret to perfectly chopped vegetables and expertly sliced meats? A quality knife, of course. If you're looking at your current selection and thinking it might be time to upgrade your dull blades, well, you're in luck. Williams Sonoma is currently having a major sale on a variety of knives.
There are a handful of options available, so we selected a few choices that all have high ratings and deep discounts, including single knives and sets. (One 8-piece collection is more than $400 off!) Although they're all a bit different, the care for them is pretty much the same. We recommend washing them with warm water and gentle dish soap. The dishwasher could wear down the blade and grip, so hand-washing is your best option.
Once you add these to your cart, you can either select fast free shipping. Or, if available, you can pick up your order in-store. Although Williams Sonoma doesn't mention how long this sale will last, we know it won't go on forever, so you'll want to buy your new knives soon.
If you have yet to invest in a knife set, the time is now. This one comes with a 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch prep knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, 9-inch honing steel, and a 10-slot birch storage block. All blades are made out of sharpened stainless steel, and the contoured handles are made out of comfortable polypropylene. According to the site, you should not need to sharpen the knives more than twice per year.
Buy It: Four Star Knife Set, from $200 (was $602)
For those who just want to get one nice knife, a chef's knife is your must-have tool. It's a multi-purpose knife and is excellent for mincing, slicing, and chopping. This version features a corrosion-resistant steel blade and comfortable, contoured handle. It comes in three sizes: 6-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch. Many reviewers rave about how the sharp blade cuts foods with ease.
Buy It: Classic Chef's Knife, from $60 (was from $152)
For smaller spaces (or for anyone who doesn't need a bunch of knives) this 3-piece set is ideal. It includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, 6-inch serrated utility knife, and an 8-inch chef's knife. The sharp stainless steel blades are long-lasting and won't wear down.
Buy It: Shun Classic Knife Set $252, (was $439)
A santoku knife is similar to a chef's knife, but it has a thinner blade and is best for chopping, dicing, and mincing. It features a high-carbon steel blade and a comfortable polypropylene handle. The santoku comes in two sizes: 5-inch and 7-inch, and you can get it personalized with a name or monogram for just $12 more.
Buy It: Wüsthof Santoku Knife, from $100 (was from $147)
