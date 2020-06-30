Williams Sonoma Is Having a Big Sale on Top-Rated Knives

If you have yet to invest in a knife set, the time is now. This one comes with a 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch prep knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, 9-inch honing steel, and a 10-slot birch storage block. All blades are made out of sharpened stainless steel, and the contoured handles are made out of comfortable polypropylene. According to the site, you should not need to sharpen the knives more than twice per year.

