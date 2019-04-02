One of the main reasons we shop online is to save money. Online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, or Overstock often have prices that brick and mortar stores just can’t beat.

To save online shoppers even more money, Capital One created Wikibuy, a browser extension that works with Amazon and other stores to get you the very lowest prices.

Here’s how it works: Download the extension on either a Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari browser. You can also find it in the app store for iOS and Android devices. Once downloaded, start shopping on Amazon. When you land on a product page, Wikibuy will automatically start searching the best prices online. If the Amazon price is the lowest, it will reassure you that you’ve found a good purchase. If not, Wikibuy will populate other retailers selling the same product for a lower price.

Many of the items found at lower prices don’t come with Amazon’s two-day shipping guarantee. But, if you can last a few more days without that new water bottle, we think the savings are worth the wait.

Wikibuy has a few other money-saving tricks, too. Like other online-purchasing extensions such as Honey, Wikibuy will automatically apply coupon codes to items you wish to buy. These codes don’t work 100 percent of the time, but when they do, they’re worth some serious cash.

You can also receive Wikibuy Credits when buying from select online stores such as Walmart or eBay. When you redeem them on Wikibuy’s website, you can receive a gift card to one of your favorite stores. Brands included in the gift card credit program are Walmart, Nike, Hulu, Kohl’s, Nordstrom Rack, and Petco.

Check out Wikibuy’s featured stores to see what purchases will get you the most credit upon checkout. Right now, purchasing a boxed mattress from Leesa will earn you five percent back in Wikibuy credits, and there are plenty more savings where that came from.

Have we mentioned it’s free? It’s incredibly easy to use, too. Even if you forgot you downloaded the extension, the savings will automatically pop up as you shop. Try it out for yourself and see if you can get some savings on your next online purchase.