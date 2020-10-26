Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The free service is available to Amazon Prime members on purchases of $35 or more.

You Can Now Pick Up Your Groceries at Whole Foods in Just 1 Hour

As one of the grocery stores where customers said they felt safest doing their shopping during the pandemic, Whole Foods Market is making it even easier for customers to get their groceries with less worry.

There's one catch: Shoppers who want to take advantage of the speedy turnaround time must be Amazon Prime members.

Amazon, Whole Foods' parent company, introduced free, one-hour grocery pickup to Prime members on purchases of $35 or more at any of the grocer's locations nationwide. The extension of Whole Foods' curbside service lets shoppers remain in the comfort (and isolation) of their car while they pick up fresh produce, meat and more without paying extra for grocery delivery services.

Image zoom Courtesy of Whole Foods Market

To use the new feature, order your groceries on the Whole Foods Market tab on the website or in the Amazon app. Select your store, and start shopping. When you're ready to check out, you can choose a time within the hour or the one-hour pickup window that best fits your schedule. Note: there are limited openings for each hour. Check in to let the Whole Foods team know when you're on your way. Follow the signs for the Amazon Prime pickup area in the parking lot, and your groceries will be brought out and loaded into your car for you. According to a news release, most customers should expect a super short wait (as little as one minute!) to receive their orders upon arrival.

Global Data Research reports that 68% of consumers plan to continue using curbside pickup even after the pandemic subsides. Of course, Prime members can also take advantage of free, two-hour deliveries to their homes on $35+ purchases via Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.