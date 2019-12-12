Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here Are the Chances for the Whole U.S.

Bing Crosby dreamt of a white Christmas about 65 years ago, and we've had the same wish for December 25 ever since. The likelihood of having a snowy Christmas scene depends on a couple of factors, including data from past decades and the current forecast. Here's whether you can expect a winter wonderland.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released a map to predict which parts of the country will have snow on Christmas Day. The image shows the historic probability of there being at least one inch of snow on December 25 in the United States—minus Alaska and Hawaii. The results come from analyzing weather patterns, called daily normals, from 1981 to 2010. The data is a compilation of different measurements, including temperature, precipitation, and snowfall, from about 9,800 National Weather Service-operated stations.

Image zoom Courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

According to the NOAA, areas in the northern part of the country are the most likely to have snowfall. Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado have a 100% historical probability of at least one inch of snow on Christmas. The majority of the Deep South, West Coast, and Gulf Coast have less than 10% chance. The Midwest and Great Plains have about a 50% chance, depending on the area.

Past results can certainly inform the future, but like all predictions, they're not 100% accurate. The NOAA explains that the actual conditions can vary each year because of current weather patterns. It recommends checking your local forecast when it gets closer to Christmas Day. Earlier this year, both the Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted a snowy winter, so if you want snow, forecasts are on your side.