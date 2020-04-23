Last month, a video on TikTok kicked-off the viral recipe hack of whipping coffee (aka dalgona coffee) into a frothy topping served over your favorite milk or nondairy beverage. This month, social media users like @sweetporfolio decided to take on the challenge of helping non-coffee drinkers (or your kids) enjoy the whipped drink that took over the Internet. The result? Chocolate, strawberry, matcha, and even Nutella whipped drinks.

To make the original 3-ingredient dalgona coffee, you have to whisk instant coffee, sugar, and hot water, until a magical, cloud-like concoction forms. The non-coffee version is just as easy. To make it, blend cocoa, milk, or tea powders with heavy whipping cream. If you've never whipped up whipped cream or chocolate mousse from scratch before, it starts the same way. Only with the "dalgona-style," you'll be adding your flavor at the start. Here's how some people are enjoying their whipped drinks that you can try at home.

Whipped Chocolate Milk

Valentina of @sweetporfolio first crafted a whipped chocolate milk that adults and kids would love. She then turned chocolate hazelnut spread (whipped Nutella? Yes, please!) into a drink that looks like it should be served in a fancy restaurant thanks to a pretty presentation of extra chocolate on the side of the glass. For the chocolate hazelnut version, combine a large spoonful of the spread with ⅓ cup of heavy whipping cream in a bowl. Mix using a whisk or hand mixer until it's light and fluffy. Serve it in a glass over iced milk of choice. For the chocolate milk version, use the same mixing instructions, but combine ½ tsp. of cocoa⁣, 1 tsp. of sugar⁣, and 3 tbsp. of heavy whipping cream together.

Whipped Strawberry Milk

Using strawberry milk powder or syrup, Lally of @athomewithlally made a pink drink that will make a sweet treat for breakfast or any time of the day. Being my favorite drink as a kid, my 5-year-old self needs this fancy strawberry milk now. To prepare, mix 2 Tbsp. strawberry milk mix (powder or syrup) with 4 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream. Mix until creamy and serve over milk.

Whipped Matcha Green Tea

If you're more of a tea drinker than a coffee drinker, try starting your morning with antioxidant-rich matcha. Alice of @hipfoodiemom1 whips up some egg whites to get her powdered green matcha tea all fluffy. It's important to note here that it's not caffeine-free, so don't try drinking this one before bedtime. To make whipped matcha, combine ¼ cup white granulated sugar, ¼ cup water, 2 large egg whites, and 3 teaspoons matcha powder. Mix until well blended and soft peaks form. Serve over iced milk. Her blog mentions egg alternatives like coconut cream and aquafaba (chickpea liquid) to use as a vegan option or if you're not keen using the egg whites.

While creating these whipped drinks is totally doable by hand, you can also use a hand mixer for less of an arm workout. While you're in the kitchen sipping away on that whipped chocolate milk, bake a batch of banana bread for some baking therapy. Or cook an Italian feast for dinner with an authentic Olive Garden recipe.