6 Places to Buy Fabric Face Masks Online to Help Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Even while sheltering in place, most of us still have to venture out in public for the occasional trip to the grocery store, pharmacy, or even for a walk around the neighborhood. When doing so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing a cloth face covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While you can sew your own face mask or create a simple no-sew version, there are also plenty of ready-made options available online if your DIY skills aren't quite up to the challenge or you don't have the necessary supplies.

Many clothing brands have pivoted their production lines to make fabric masks instead of apparel, and Etsy sellers now offer handmade versions with customizable fabric choices. Some retailers will even donate a mask to healthcare workers and others in need with every purchase. When shopping for face masks online, make sure the mask is washable, made from multiple layers of fabric, and secured with ties or loops for the best protection. Although masks tend to sell out quickly online, many sites allow you to place pre-orders or request notifications when they restock. Here are six places you can shop non-medical face masks online now.

Etsy

A search for "face masks" on Etsy generates more than 169,000 results, so you can take your pick for the style and color you prefer. Most cost between $6 and $15 for a single mask, and you can typically customize your purchase with your choice of fabric patterns, including solid colors, polka dots, floral motifs, and more. Some sellers even offer child-sized masks with fun fabrics featuring Disney princesses, superheroes, and other kid favorites.

Image zoom Courtesy of Etsy

Buy It: High Quality Ready to Ship Cotton Face Mask, $14.95, Etsy

Hedley & Bennett

Known for their sturdy and stylish aprons, Hedley & Bennett is now using their California factory to create reusable fabric face masks. These one-size-fits-all masks are machine-washable and made from 100% cotton fabric (colors and patterns will vary as they go through supplies, so specific fabrics are not currently available for request). When you purchase one mask for $22, the company will donate another mask to healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store or restaurant workers, and others working on the front lines of COVID-19.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

Buy It: The Wake Up & Fight Mask, $22, Hedley & Bennett

Vera Bradley

Sport one of your favorite Vera Bradley patterns with these colorful face masks, which are offered in six floral fabrics. They're made with two layers of 100% cotton fabric and feature a slit inside so you can add your own disposable filter (not included). Elastic ear straps hold the mask in place. Although inventory appears to be currently sold out, the website says the masks will be restocked soon.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vera Bradley

Buy It: Cotton Face Mask (Non-Medical) in Very Berry Paisley, $8, Vera Bradley

Love Your Melon

In addition to their signature knitted beanies, Love Your Melon now offers a collection of face masks and headbands for kids and adults. The styles include reusable cotton masks and face coverings made of polypropylene surgical wrap, which are intended for one-time use and can be layered over other masks including medical-grade personal protective equipment. With each item sold, the company will donate the same product to the healthcare community to help protect medical workers, patients, and their families. Additionally, Love Your Melon will continue to donate 50% of their total sales profits to support the fight against pediatric cancer. The products are currently listed on the website as "Coming Soon," but items are expected to become available again in one to two weeks, and you can enter your email to be notified when they're back in stock.

Related: Increased Face Mask Wear Can Lead to Skin Irritation and Infection—Here’s How to Reduce Risk

Mother

Denim brand Mother is now using some of its phased-out fabrics to create reusable face masks. Sold in sets of two, the masks feature a cotton lining and elastic straps that wrap around your head (rather than your ears) for added comfort. For each set sold through April 20, the company will donate $10 to No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps feed children in need. Though currently sold out, the masks are restocked each Friday at 2 p.m. PST. You can also enter your email to be notified when they become available.

Image zoom Courtesy of Mother

Buy It: The Don't Spray It 2 Pack Face Mask, $20, Mother

Rendall Co.

Los Angeles-based workwear company Rendall Co. now offers protective face masks in four fabric choices and two styles (secured with either elastic loops or ties). Each accordion-folded, 100% cotton mask features a pocket for a filter and a copper band embedded in the fabric around the nose, which helps ensure a snug fit and prevents eyewear from fogging up. With every mask sold, the company will donate one to essential workers and nonprofit organizations that support people experiencing homelessness.