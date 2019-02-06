When Does a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Stop Being a Grilled Cheese?

As it turns out, there’s a lot of debate on the Internet about what exactly makes a grilled cheese, which was brought to light by a recent New York Times Instagram post (more on that later). While it might seem like an obvious question—clearly there has to be two slices of bread with at least one type of cheese in the middle, toasted until melty—most argue that there’s a line drawn between grilled cheese sandwiches and melts that happen to also have cheese. And where exactly the line is drawn between the two is a hotly contested issue.

Most of us would probably agree that stacking up ham, lettuce, and tomato with a slice or two of cheese is firmly in melt territory. But what about just one or two ingredients? Is it still a grilled cheese if you layer bread, cheese, and bacon together, then toast it? What about just a spread, like a smear of mustard or guacamole? People are sharply divided, with some arguing that putting anything other than cheese between the bread makes it a melt or a toastie, not a true grilled cheese.

It’s not just us wondering. Recently, The New York Times posted a grilled cheese recipe that included Brussels sprouts, and were promptly told by grilled cheese purists that it was a melt, not an actual grilled cheese (but we'll let you decide this one for yourself).

So at what point does a grilled cheese turn into just a toasted sandwich that happens to have cheese? If you consult the latest edition of the Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book (our official source for all food-related questions), the basic recipe is what you’d expect—bread, cheese, and butter (or mayo or olive oil) to spread on the bread and help it crisp up. But it also includes the option to dress up your grilled cheese a little, with suggestions like adding apple slices or jam to make it sweeter, sliced meats, or savory add-ons like pepperoni slices or sautéed mushrooms. By that definition, a plain grilled cheese sandwich is really open to interpretation.

It’s important to point out that the add-ons are just that—something extra to include if you want to make your grilled cheese more special. The cheese should be the star. So feel free to add a little something extra to your grilled cheese if you want, but in our opinion, it stops being a grilled cheese when the focus of the sandwich is on other ingredients. Go ahead and add a few slices of ham if you like, but if it starts to outshine the cheese (and there should be plenty of cheese), then you’re making a melt or a toastie, not a grilled cheese.

Admittedly, this is a controversial opinion, and you’re free to disagree. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, hopefully it’s that the more cheese you add, the better your sandwich is. Call it what you want, but we’ve got one word for any recipe that includes toasted bread and melted cheese: Delicious.

