What Is Eggnog, Anyway? Here's the Scoop on the Festive Drink

Creamy, a little bit spiced, and definitely rich, eggnog shows up at Christmas parties year after year. The traditional holiday drink is classically made from cream, sugar, egg yolks, and spiked with booze (if desired, which we usually do). So if there are raw eggs in this classic drink, wouldn't it be unsafe to drink? Here's all the info you need to know if you're always filling (and refilling) your cup from the punch bowl but don't know what eggnog is made of or why it's served this time of the year.

What Is Eggnog?

Eggnog always includes a mixture of milk or cream, sugar, and whipped eggs. The thick and delicious drinkable custard is usually combined with vanilla and holiday-favorite spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Alcohol is optional. Many choose to spike eggnog with brandy, whiskey, or rum. You'll likely see it served chilled in a punch bowl, but it can be served warm as well.

Image zoom Inna Dodor/Getty Images

Where Did Eggnog Come From?

There's no concrete evidence on how we got to our eggnog-flooded holidays, but early Elizabethan-era “posset,” a hot, milky, ale-like drink, seems to be the inspiration. Mexico's eggnog-like rompope and Puerto Rico's coconut milk-based coquito are other traditional varieties of the holiday drink enjoyed around the world. Literally translated, nog means a strong ale formerly brewed in Norfolk, England. The first recorded mention of nog in history came in the 17th century, perhaps stemming from the word noggin, which means a small wood mug.

Is Eggnog Safe to Drink?

If you are going to make eggnog from scratch, the FDA recommends using pasteurized eggs, which means the eggs were partially sterilized and more likely to be rid of any food-borne illness. In our homemade eggnog recipe, we whip up the cream with egg yolks on the stovetop, so the heat will kill off traces of salmonella. Because it's so rich, we're not drinking eggnog by the gallon anyway, but eggnog shouldn't be a major health hazard if you're following a cooked egg version or buying one from the store that's been similarly pasteurized or cooked.

Related: How to Make Homemade Eggnog

Our Favorite Store-Bought Eggnog

While it's sweeter than making it on your own, your local supermarket is always stocked with eggnog around the holidays to fulfill your yuletide craving, and there are many, many to choose from. As if the eggnog wasn't enough, stores are also stocking holiday nog in dairy and dairy-free flavors like sugar cookie, chocolate mint, and pumpkin spice. If you're wary of homemade versions, the editors at BHG.com put six cartons of eggnog from our local grocery store to the test. Here are our favorites.

Best Classic Eggnog: Anderson Erickson

Four of the six cartons in our tasting were common brands of dairy-based eggnog. Of those, the Anderson Erickson classic eggnog gave us the most traditional holiday vibes. You can only score this holiday treat from seven states in the Midwest (but the folks at Anderson Erickson offer tips on how your Midwest family members can travel with it when they're home for the holidays). Your regional dairy brand may have a similar offering. Its super velvety thick texture combines the creamy cinnamon-vanilla flavors to a rich-tasting dessert drink. Careful with your intake on this one, though, it's got 240 calories and 28 grams of sugar in one ½ cup serving.

Buy It: Anderson Erickson 1 Quart Classic Eggnog, $3.34, Walmart

Image zoom Courtesy of Southern Comfort

Best Eggnog for Spiking: Southern Comfort

While we enjoyed the flavor of Southern Comfort's ultra-pasteurized non-alcoholic eggnog, we all agreed it was a little too thick on its own. This one would be best served at your holiday party with a bottle of brandy or whiskey—the most common eggnog alcohol mixers—on the side to thin the drink just enough to make it even more enjoyable. This one's only slightly lower in calories and sugar, coming in at 190 calories and 11 grams of sugar per ½ cup serving. Start with a 1 to 5 ratio of your alcohol, but feel free to bump it up according to your preference. It is the holidays, after all. It would also be great in our warm Dublin Eggnog.

Image zoom

Best Non-Dairy Nog: Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Nog

Non-dairy milk is more popular than ever in our grocery stores. While there are no eggs going into these nogs, there's a lot of flavor. Much to the surprise of many of our editors, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze nog was an overall fan-favorite—even more than most of the dairy options. One editor who doesn't usually like eggnog or almond milk even approved of this non-dairy milk version of the classic drink. At 70 calories and 11 grams of sugar per ½ cup serving (a lot of eggnogs pack more than 200 calories per serving!) this is an excellent lighter eggnog choice for vegans and dairy drinkers alike.

If you're not enthused by the eggnog hype around the holidays, maybe one of our eggnog fix-ups will help you enjoy the beverage. Eggnog isn't only for drinking, either. The spices will pair perfectly with your holiday baking. Try it in eggnog pancakes for Christmas morning or keep the flavors sans the eggnog in these photo-friendly eggnog dream bars.