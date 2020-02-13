Meet the Winners of the 144th Westminster Dog Show

Every year, the Westminster Dog Show showcases the top pooches from the around the country. The first competition was way back in 1877, and it happens to be the second longest-running sporting event in the United States, right after the Kentucky Derby. Originally, the show consisted of two groups, but now, it features seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy, and working. This year, a total of 2,500 pets (the show's entry limit) from 205 different breeds and varieties strutted their stuff to take home the grand prize. Every dog's (and owner's and trainer's) end goal is the same: to win best in show. However, it's a long road to make it to Madison Square Garden, where the contest is held.

To even be able to compete in Westminster, dogs must participate in competitions all year long to win titles and earn a high ranking. Then, the chosen ones compete against other dogs of the same breed. Judges compare each contestant to the "ideal dog", not against each other, and determine which one is just about perfect. Once they win their breed, they are broken up into one of the seven groups. After the winner of each class is selected, the final seven dogs vie for the top prize.

This year, a regal-looking standard poodle from the non-herding group won it all. (The first standard poodle to win since 1991, according to the American Kennel Club.) However, we think every dog should have its day, so we're featuring all the winners of each class from the Westminster Dog Show. Not only are these pets rated the best of their breeds, but they also offer excellent naming inspiration. (Plus, they're all very cute.)