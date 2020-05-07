Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed and Bath Sale Has Everything You Need to Upgrade Your Home
Including essentials like bedding and storage solutions.
If you're looking for easy ways to refresh your home, but don't want to spend a fortune, you need to consider some deals we found at Wayfair. Right now, you can shop the retailer's semi-annual bed and bath sale that features a variety of products offered for deeply discounted prices.
Some of the steals include 70% off bedding, 70% off area rugs, 65% off storage solutions, and 70% off bedding. And if you want to a few new items for your outdoor area, be sure to check out the site's outdoor sale, too. With pages upon pages of items to scroll through, we selected the best deals to save you time, including a bed with a massive $800 discount, an area rug, bedding, and a variety of storage baskets to help you get organized. Whether you want to totally redecorate a room or simply add a few new pieces throughout your home, there are plenty of affordable items to update your space.
Andover Mills Upholstered Bed
This might be the best deal of the entire Wayfair sale. The upholstered bed features a frame made of solid wood that's wrapped in soft linen upholstery. It comes in seven colors and four sizes: twin, full, king, or queen. Plus, the upholstered headboard is adjustable, so you can fit it to your existing mattress.
Modern Farmhouse Duvet Cover Set
Freshen up your bedroom with a new duvet that features soothing neutral colors that are perfect for spring. This bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams that are made of machine-washable, hypoallergenic microfiber polyester. It's available in seven colors and three sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king.
Rattan Basket Set
Yes, storage can be stylish thanks to this set of three square nesting baskets made out of banana leaf rattan. The small measures 6 x 9 x 9 inches, the medium is 6.5 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches, and the large is 7 x 12 x 12 inches. They're ideal for organizing makeup, skincare products, or hair tools in your bathroom.
Wrought Studio Shower Curtain
You don't need a total bathroom renovation to refresh it. A few new additions, like this navy and white striped shower curtain with tassels, will do the trick. The curtain's cotton material is machine-washable for easy cleaning.
Buy It: Campanella Single Shower Curtain, $46.99 (was $52.99)
Microfiber Comforter
Rest easy with a cozy new comforter. Even better, this one with a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,400 reviews. This down-alternative version is made of hypoallergenic microfiber, so it's safe for those with sensitive skin. It's available in three sizes: twin/twin XL, queen/full, and king/California king.
Buy It: Home All Season Down Alternative Comforter, from $37.99 (was $119.99)
Fabric Storage Basket
Store throw blankets, toys, children's books, and more with this braided basket. It comes in 15 colors and two sizes; the smaller one measures 10 x 14 x 14 inches and the larger version is 12 x 18 x 18. It's made with stain-resistant polypropylene and features two handles so you can move it around easily.
Contemporary Area Rug
Give your living room new life with this multi-colored area rug. It's made of polypropylene with a .3-inch pile height, making it stain-resistant and even machine-washable with mild detergent. The modern area rug is available in 10 sizes to fit a variety of spaces.
Buy It: Bungalow Rose Wynona Rug, from $64.99 (originally $215)
