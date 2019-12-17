You Don't Want to Miss Wayfair's Major Sale on All Home Items

Haven't completed your holiday shopping? Wayfair to the rescue. The site just announced a major sale (up to 75% off) on all things home as part of its December Deals. The discounts include 65% off living room furniture, 70% off area rugs, and 70% off comforters and sheets. The site is also offering mattresses for $199, home decor for $19.99, and dining furniture from $99.99.

But if you spot something you can't live without, you'll need to act fast. The sale is only going on until Sunday, December 22, and some of the deals expire before then. (Plus, if you want to give anything as a gift on December 25, you'll want to order as soon as possible.) To help you decide what to buy, we selected a few of our favorite home items that we're adding to our shopping carts.