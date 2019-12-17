You Don't Want to Miss Wayfair's Major Sale on All Home Items
The deals include 65% off living room furniture, 70% off area rugs, and more.
Haven't completed your holiday shopping? Wayfair to the rescue. The site just announced a major sale (up to 75% off) on all things home as part of its December Deals. The discounts include 65% off living room furniture, 70% off area rugs, and 70% off comforters and sheets. The site is also offering mattresses for $199, home decor for $19.99, and dining furniture from $99.99.
But if you spot something you can't live without, you'll need to act fast. The sale is only going on until Sunday, December 22, and some of the deals expire before then. (Plus, if you want to give anything as a gift on December 25, you'll want to order as soon as possible.) To help you decide what to buy, we selected a few of our favorite home items that we're adding to our shopping carts.
Round Mirror
Circular mirrors are going to be big in 2020, so get ahead of the trend with this option that's 60% off. The mirror comes in a variety of sizes, the smallest and most affordable being 24x24 inches for about $90. It is also available in brass and silver finishes.
Stoneware Dish Set
This set of 16 stoneware serving dishes is microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe, plus they're chip-resistant, so they'll last for many meals to come. The collection, which is 70% off, includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and cereal bowls for four people. The dishes also come in an aqua blue color.
Gold Bar Cart
Your beautiful barware deserves to be displayed on a gorgeous gilded cart, like this one that happens to be on sale for 37% off. The home bar is 37.4x40 inches and weighs 55.5 pounds, so it's sturdy enough to accommodate heavy bottles and dishware. It also comes in a black finish for $203.99.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
If you've been considering a new mixer, now's the time, thanks to this white option that's 43% off. The 10-speed, 4.5-quart mixer comes with a metal bowl, wire whip, dough hook, and flat beater. Plus, it's able to accommodate all KitchenAid stand-mixer attachments.
Area Rug
Incorporate Pantone's 2020 color of the year, Classic Blue, into your home with this stylish yet subtle area rug. The durable rug is made of polypropylene and is ideal for high-traffic areas in your home, such as your living room or entryway. The 5'x7'7" version is 72% off, and other sizes are also available at discounted prices.
