Decorating dreams do come true, especially if you've always dreamed of perusing the aisles of Wayfair, one of the largest online home retailers, in real life. Wayfair recently announced four new pop-up stores opening throughout the U.S. on Thursday, August 1. These brick-and-mortar stores, called the Wayfair Decor and Inspiration Shops, will be located at Woodfield Mall in Illinois, The Streets at Southpoint in North Carolina, King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, and Tysons Corner Center in Virginia (road trip, anyone?). This announcement comes four months after the launch of Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar outlet store, which opened Friday, February 15.

Each of these pop-up shops will be open through October and stock more than 250 budget-friendly products to get you through the end of summer and into fall. They'll have outdoor furniture, party-hosting necessities, bedding, and bathroom essentials. New products will rotate in during the three-month period, so you can find new buys each time you visit.

The Wayfair outlet store, on the other hand, is selling returned products that remain in good condition. This means you are able to find Wayfair furniture, decor, housewares, and more at an even lower price than on their website. The outlet will also offer new products for a discount.

For fans of Wayfair's discounts, the outlet store is huge. Not only can they shop Wayfair’s amazingly low prices, but they’ll get to see the products in person before committing to purchasing. It’s the perfect way for Wayfair to reach more traditional customers who like to shop the old-fashioned way, as opposed to shopping online.

The Wayfair outlet store is located at 5101 Renegade Way in Florence, Kentucky, in a large warehouse. It is open every Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During opening weekend, Wayfair offered 20 percent off the already-reduced items in the outlet.

While we don't yet have pictures of the pop-up locations, we know that the outlet store is expansive—as it should be with Wayfair’s seemingly endless supply of home decor. There are sections for sofas (already assembled), bedding, dining, area rugs, and, of course, rows and rows of pillows. We’re reaching for our wallets just looking at it!

Unlike Wayfair's website, which offers free shipping on most purchases over $49 or on any total if you have the MyWay membership, customers will not be able to buy and ship outlet products to their home. All purchases must be made and picked up in person at the store.

As of now, there are no plans to open another Wayfair outlet store at a new location. So if you’re hoping to score a new sofa at a sale price or have plans to renovate your home, embarking on a weekend trip to Florence or visiting one of the four pop-up locations might be worth it! Just don’t forget the rental truck to haul all your new accessories home.