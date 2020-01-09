Mid-century modern lovers, grab your wallets: Your go-to style just got a lot more attainable, thanks to Wayfair's new furniture and decor line, Foundstone.

The mod, minimalistic collection includes more than 2,500 items and captures everything we love about the style: sleek silhouettes, mixed metals, natural woods, and muted colors. And now, you can shop for sofas, dining room tables, bathroom storage pieces, tabletop accessories, and even outdoor patio furniture in a cohesive aesthetic that's easy to mix-and-match—no antiquing required.

Compared to other mainstream mid-century modern retailers like West Elm or Rejuvenation, the Foundstone brand is a bit more budget-friendly. Smaller items like tabletop accessories start at less than $5 each, and several sofa options are currently on sale for less than $500. The collection just launched this week, but we're not sure how long these items will be on sale. Here are seven of our favorite picks to shop now.