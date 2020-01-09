Our 7 Favorite Pieces to Shop from Wayfair's New Mid-Century Modern Line

The collection offers affordable style for every room in the house. Plus, some of them are on sale now!

By Jessica Bennett
January 09, 2020
Mid-century modern lovers, grab your wallets: Your go-to style just got a lot more attainable, thanks to Wayfair's new furniture and decor line, Foundstone.

The mod, minimalistic collection includes more than 2,500 items and captures everything we love about the style: sleek silhouettes, mixed metals, natural woods, and muted colors. And now, you can shop for sofas, dining room tables, bathroom storage pieces, tabletop accessories, and even outdoor patio furniture in a cohesive aesthetic that's easy to mix-and-match—no antiquing required.

Compared to other mainstream mid-century modern retailers like West Elm or Rejuvenation, the Foundstone brand is a bit more budget-friendly. Smaller items like tabletop accessories start at less than $5 each, and several sofa options are currently on sale for less than $500. The collection just launched this week, but we're not sure how long these items will be on sale. Here are seven of our favorite picks to shop now.

Small-Space Accent Chair

Complete your living room seating area with an accent chair that offers big style without eating up too much floor space. At just over 2 feet wide, this compact perch is ideal for small spaces. High arms, plush velvet upholstery, and splayed gold legs give it a sophisticated look.

Buy It: 19.5 Slipper Chair, $209.99 (originally $288)

Entryway Hall Tree

Create an efficient entryway with this stylish, all-in-one solution made of metal and manufactured wood. Hang coats on the hooks, stash extra hats and scarves in the pullout drawer, and use the bench to kick off shoes at the end of the day. Even better: This piece is currently on sale at nearly half off.

Buy It: Devin Hall Tree, $188.41 (originally $329)

Contemporary Wood Bed

Blending contemporary and rustic styles, this bed features a minimalistic silhouette and natural wood finish. The solid wood-paneled headboard is accented with an eye-catching geometric design. Supported by splayed legs, the platform design requires only a mattress—no box spring needed.

Buy It: Alice Platform Bed, $1,669.99 (originally $2,250)

Velvet Dining Chairs

Mid-century modern goes glam with these dining chairs. The velvet-upholstered seats are set atop shiny metal bases, which you can get in gold or contemporary chrome. Sold in pairs, the chairs are available in four fabric colors: navy, black, charcoal gray, and dusty pink.

Buy It: Noah Upholstered Side Chair, $328.99 for set of two

Modern Wood Desk

Channel Mad Men vibes in your home office with this sleek birch wood writing desk. Tapered legs, clean lines, and a warm wood finish give the piece its distinct mid-century modern look. Three drawers offer storage space for office essentials beneath the desktop.

Buy It: Nathan Desk, $238.76 (originally $495)

Stylish Tabletop Accessories

Style a stunning tablescape with these pretty and practical essentials. The Clementine dishware collection is made of chip-resistant stoneware and features inky blue hues. The stackable dishes, like this oval platter, are also safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and oven.

Buy It: Clementine Grove Oval Platter, $84.99 (originally $100)

Sleek Mid-Century Sofa

Anchor your living area with a sofa that offers cozy comfort and a streamlined shape. With squared-off arms and tapered dowel legs, this 7-foot-wide sofa epitomizes mid-century style. Polyester velvet upholstery makes it extra cozy.

Buy It: Celia Sofa, $969.99 (originally $1,599)

