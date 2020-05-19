Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Just Started Early—Here’s What to Buy
Save up to 70% on mattresses, kitchen appliances, and backyard essentials.
Memorial Day is still a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Wayfair from kicking off the holiday weekend early with a major sale event. It’s ringing in the unofficial start of summer with savings of up to 70% on mattresses, kitchen appliances, cookware, backyard essentials, and more through next Monday, May 25. Thanks to the early start date of Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale, you can get your online shopping out of the way now and spend the long weekend relaxing and enjoying the sun.
It’s a great time to give every space in your home a quick refresh. Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off mattresses, while other bedding necessities—like pillows and mattress toppers—start at just $35. And if your kitchen could use some sprucing up, you’ll want to check out Wayfair’s kitchen deals, including savings of up to 50% on small appliances and up to 60% on cookware from big brands like Cuisinart and KitchenAid.
Of course, no summer sale would be complete without discounts on backyard games, grills, and garden accessories. You can stock up on garden decor starting at just $20, along with savings on grills, firepits, and patio furniture (some pieces are marked down as much as 65%).
There’s one week left to take advantage of these discounts, but popular items are sure to sell out fast. Take a look at some of the best deals at Wayfair, below, and start shopping today.
Kitchen Appliance Deals:
- KitchenAid Classic Plus 10 Speed 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $220 (originally $350)
- Dash 2 Quart Compact Air Fryer, $50 (originally $70)
- Classic Cuisine 6 Quart 4-in-1 Multi-Cooker, $82 (originally $250)
- Vitamix Explorian Series Blender, $350 (originally $450)
- Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker, $89 (originally $185)
Cookware Deals:
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $159 (originally $450)
- All-Clad Stainless Brushed 10-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set, $800 (originally $1,455)
- Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set, $92 (originally $200)
- Farberware Glide 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $67 (originally $160)
- Wayfair Basics 10-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $57 (originally $89)
Mattresses and Bedding Deals:
- Wayfair Sleep 8” Medium Memory Foam Mattress, from $143 (originally $270)
- Eddie Bauer Oversized All Season Down Comforter, from $173 (originally $590)
- Red Barrel Studio Premium Sheet Set, $42 (originally $190)
- Sealy 12” Plush Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $454 (originally $521)
- Alwyn Home Cassiopeia Gel Fiber Pillow (Set of 2), from $40 (originally $160)
- White Noise Grindstaff Hypoallergenic Rayon From Bamboo Fitted Down Alternative Mattress Pad, $53 (originally $135)
Backyard Deals:
- Landmann 11” Vista BBQ Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker, $300(originally $460)
- Hey! Play! Regulation Bocce and Bowling 10-Piece Set, $50 (originally $130)
- Bungalow 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $250 (originally $524)
- Jenga Giant Hardwood Game, $119 (originally $170)
