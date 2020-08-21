Grab Everything for Your DIY Remodel at Wayfair's Huge Home Renovation Sale
Save up to 65% on lighting, hardware, and more home improvement must-haves.
Whether you're updating a kitchen, bathroom, or living space, remodeling can quickly add up. Saving a little cash here and there can help keep your budget in check, and Wayfair's current home renovation sale offers huge discounts on a ton of home improvement must-haves.
The sale includes up to 65% off some of the site's top-selling lighting, hardware, appliances, tile, outdoor accessories, and more. And if you spend more than $49, you'll get free shipping, too. The discounts only last through September 29, so grab what you need now for any fixer-upper projects you have planned for this fall. Check out these top deals for your next kitchen, bathroom, or outdoor makeover project.
Best Deals on Kitchen Upgrades
Boost the function and style of your cooking space with these on-sale kitchen remodeling items.
Add farmhouse style to your kitchen with an apron-front sink. This classic fireclay model is resistant to stains and scratches thanks to a porcelain glaze that also inhibits bacteria growth. The sink includes a basket strainer and drain, and it's more than 60% off right now.
Buy It: Farmhouse Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer, $499 (was $1,288)
For a fast kitchen upgrade, swap out your faucet for a new model. Clean lines and a sleek chrome finish give this Delta fixture a contemporary look. The gooseneck swivels 360 degrees and a pull-down sprayer adds convenience. It also comes in stainless steel, matte black, and bronze.
Buy It: Essa Pull-Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet, $170 (was $359)
Quickly refresh the look of your cabinets with new hardware. This easy-to-install set, which boasts more than 11,000 positive reviews, includes mounting hardware, so all you need is a screwdriver and drill. The rust-resistant bar design comes in a variety of lengths and metallic finishes.
Buy It: Wayfair Basics Cabinet 5 1/16-inch Center Bar Pull Multipack, $18 for a set of 10 (was $38)
Suitable for both backsplashes and floors, this porcelain tile brings bold pattern to your kitchen. The black-and-white design features a durable matte finish that resists mildew, rust, scratches, and stains. The tiles measure 9.75 inches square and are nearly 40% off.
Buy It: Artea 10x10-inch Porcelain Spanish Wall & Floor Tile, $6 per square foot (was $10)
Best Deals on Bathroom Remodel Essentials
Upgrade your bathroom for less with these deals on fixtures and accessories.
Complete your bathroom remodel with a new vanity. This freestanding 36-inch unit can hold all your essentials with five drawers and a two-door cabinet. Available in gray, white, and espresso finishes, it includes a ceramic under-mount sink and a white Carrara marble countertop.
Buy It: Newtown 36-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $770 (was $1,578)
This medicine cabinet combines a stylish arched mirror with sleek storage. Measuring nearly 5 inches deep, it stores toiletries on two adjustable tempered glass shelves. The sturdy aluminum unit can be recessed into the wall or mounted on the surface.
Buy It: Kohler Archer 20x31-inch Single Door Frameless Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, $121 (was $240)
Brighten up your bathroom with new overhead lighting. This four-light fixture features a simple metal frame and contemporary glass shades. It's available in dark bronze or warm brass.
Buy It: Hickerson 4-Light Vanity Light, $146 (was $225)
Best Deals on Outdoor Living Accessories
Make your outdoor space more inviting with upgrades for your porch, patio, or front entry.
Add a warm glow to your patio or deck with outdoor string lights. Hang them across a roof overhang, or install poles to add lighting anywhere. This outdoor-safe strand measures 100 feet in length and includes 100 globe lightbulbs.
Buy It: Outdoor 100-Bulb Globe String Light, $68 (was $94)
Use these simple outdoor planters to flank your front door with small shrubs or add greenery to your patio. The durable plastic design is weather-resistant and includes holes for drainage. The planters come in four neutral colors and sizes, starting at 14 inches tall.
Buy It: Pure Series Plastic Pot Planter, $22 for 14-inch planter (was $35)
