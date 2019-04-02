The popular home decor website is finally taking their sales to a storefront. See which lucky city has dibs on the first opening.

Recently, it seems like more and more storefronts are closing their doors for good. But not every retailer is shuttering. Wayfair, the popular home goods source, is expanding its reach with its first brick-and-mortar store.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Wayfair

It might seem unlikely that a digital-first brand would turn to a storefront, but after seeing success with its outlet warehouse and its ongoing dream classroom makeover initiative, it just makes sense.

“With the opening of our new retail store, we are offering our customers a new way to enjoy Wayfair’s exceptional shopping experience as we continue to transform the way people shop for their homes,” said Niraj Shah, Wayfair CEO, co-founder, and co-chairman, in a press release.

The single store will be located in the Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts, not too far from Wayfair’s Boston headquarters. Natick Mall also hosted a pop-up Wayfair shop during the 2018 holiday season.

The brick-and-mortar location will open early fall this year. Leading up to the big reveal, Wayfair plans to open four pop-up shops this summer with a special selection of Wayfair products and goods. Wayfair did not identify where those pop-up locations will be.

Shoppers at the Natick retail store can expect to find in-house design experts available for complimentary consultations. It’s similar to Wayfair's online design services, but with a more personal and immediate response. If customers find an item they love, they can choose to purchase it in the store or have it shipped directly to their home.

“We look forward to inviting our customers further into the world of Wayfair, welcoming them to step inside our newest shopping experience guided by the knowledgeable support and expertise of our in-store design team,” said Niraj.