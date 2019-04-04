Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here to Save You Tons on Must-Have Home Goods
See how to score free shipping and deals up to 80% off during Way Day 2020.
Get your virtual shopping carts ready: Wayfair's biggest sale of the year kicks off this week. Called Way Day, the third-annual super sale includes thousands of deals on some of the retailer's best-loved items.
This year's shopping event surpasses even Black Friday-level savings. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, Way Day includes free shipping and the company's lowest prices of the year with items up to 80% off. However, the deals won't last long. Way Day 2020 begins at midnight EST on September 23 and runs until 3 a.m. on September 25. That gives you just over 48 hours to browse more than 200,000 on-sale items.
You'll find deals across all major categories, including furniture and decorations for every room, big-ticket appliances, home improvement items, outdoor living essentials, and more. The sales also extend to Wayfair's sister sites AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.
On Wayfair, you can snag storage solutions for less than $10, bedroom furniture starting at $90, and major appliances from $199 and up. In addition to the markdowns, some of the best 2020 Way Day sales come from flash deals, which are products that go on sale for only a limited time during the event. You can enter your email on the site to receive alerts when the prices drop.
If you've been eyeing a new desk for your home office or considering a bedroom upgrade, now's the time to add your favorite items to your cart. You likely won't find these super-low prices until next year's event. Here are a few must-have items on our list from the 2020 Way Day sale.
If your home lacks a designated mudroom, create a functional dropzone instantly with this hall tree. It measures 40 inches wide, making it perfect for small entryways. Two rows of hooks provide spots to hang purses and jackets, while an open shelf below the bench stores shoes or baskets for miscellaneous items. The industrial-style design comes in a variety of wood finishes ranging from light driftwood to dark walnut.
Buy It: Jannie Hall Tree Bench and Shoe Storage, $187 (originally $269)
This set of seven frames makes creating a gallery wall so easy. Sizes span from 6x8 inches to the largest 12x16-inch frame. Each includes a white mat and a protective glass front surrounded by a modern black-painted wood frame. You can fill the frames with either horizontal or vertical photos, so get creative to form your own custom wall art arrangement.
Buy It: 7 Piece Spears Picture Frame Set, $48 (originally $100)
Short on kitchen space? Maximize your storage and prep space with this three-tiered table. Use the top for food prep, then take advantage of the lower shelves for storing extra dishes, cookbooks, utensils, linens, and more. The metal and wood veneer workstation measures about 36 inches tall and 48 inches long.
Buy It: Delesha Multifunction Prep Table with Wood Top, $181 (originally $339)
Mirrors help create the illusion of a larger space without the need for a renovation. This 65x24-inch mirror is perfect for leaning up against a living room or bedroom wall to brighten and visually expand the space. The metal frame comes in several colors, including black, gold, and silver. If you prefer to mount the mirror instead of propping it against a wall, be sure to use a sturdy hanging method, as it weighs just over 22 pounds.
Buy It: Martinsen Full Length Mirror, $116 (originally $147)
Turn your patio into a hub for backyard entertaining and relaxation. This four-piece wicker furniture set comes with a glass-topped coffee table, two chairs, and a loveseat that fits two. Top the cushioned seats with a few outdoor-safe throw pillows to create a cozy conversation area. The weather-resistant materials are suitable for year-round use.
Buy It: Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $183 (originally $400)
