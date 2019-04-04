Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here to Save You Tons on Must-Have Home Goods

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

See how to score free shipping and deals up to 80% off during Way Day 2020.

Get your virtual shopping carts ready: Wayfair's biggest sale of the year kicks off this week. Called Way Day, the third-annual super sale includes thousands of deals on some of the retailer's best-loved items.

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

This year's shopping event surpasses even Black Friday-level savings. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, Way Day includes free shipping and the company's lowest prices of the year with items up to 80% off. However, the deals won't last long. Way Day 2020 begins at midnight EST on September 23 and runs until 3 a.m. on September 25. That gives you just over 48 hours to browse more than 200,000 on-sale items.

You'll find deals across all major categories, including furniture and decorations for every room, big-ticket appliances, home improvement items, outdoor living essentials, and more. The sales also extend to Wayfair's sister sites AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.

On Wayfair, you can snag storage solutions for less than $10, bedroom furniture starting at $90, and major appliances from $199 and up. In addition to the markdowns, some of the best 2020 Way Day sales come from flash deals, which are products that go on sale for only a limited time during the event. You can enter your email on the site to receive alerts when the prices drop.