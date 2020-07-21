Walmart Announces All Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It's become such a big day for major retailers that many open their doors the day before for those looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. However, Walmart won't be one of the places open on November 26. The corporation just announced that all locations would be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Walmart revealed the announcement in a news release that also notes that every Sam's Club store will also be closed on turkey day. (Walmart Inc. owns both Walmart and Sam's Club.) The release notes that all locations for both companies will be opened on Wednesday, November 25. However, the hours for Friday, November 27, which is Black Friday, will be announced later this year.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up," John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., says in the release. "We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."