Walmart's New Express Delivery Service Promises Items in Less Than Two Hours

Grocery delivery services are appealing as ever due to COVID-19, and Walmart just launched a new version that ensures you get your order in less than two hours.

The corporation announced the new Express Delivery service in a news release on Thursday, April 30. Walmart began piloting the system in about 100 stores mid-April and will expand to about 1,000 stores in early May. In the next few weeks, around 2,000 locations will offer Express Delivery. More than 160,000 products are available to order through the service, including groceries, household essentials, toys, and electronics.

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

"We know our customers' lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop," Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer of Walmart, says in the release. "We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we're here for our customers today and in the future."

To see if your nearest location has Express Delivery, go to grocery.walmart.com or download the Walmart app and search for your zip code. If your store has it, start adding items to your cart, and when you're ready to checkout, select Express Delivery. After you pay and place your order, a delivery driver will drop it off the items at your residence within two hours. The service costs $10, plus the delivery charge. If you're part of the Walmart Delivery Unlimited program, there is no additional fee, and you'll just pay $10.

Related: Grocery Shopping Is Different Now: Here's How to be Safe and Responsible, According to Health Experts

Walmart notes that it plans to hire more employees to its current 74,000 personal shoppers who run the company's delivery and pick-up services. However, the announcement comes as essential workers from grocery chains, retailers, and delivery services plan walkouts to protest unsafe working conditions, NPR reports. It's not clear how many Walmart employees will partake in the protests.