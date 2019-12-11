Walmart Is Celebrating the Holidays with 12 Days of Deals—Here’s What to Shop

Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you thought the savings ended with Black Friday and Cyber Week, think again. Walmart is celebrating the holidays with 12 days of major deal drops that run through December 17. Each day includes markdowns on specific categories, which means you'll have plenty of items to snag on sale over the next few days.

Today, Walmart marked down prices on a bunch of cooking and dining essentials, including this KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer that’s available for $179 instead of $259 and this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker that’s just $45.

Many of the discounts only last for 24 hours, so you’ll have to act fast to save on the items you have your eye on, whether it’s hair and beauty products, kitchen appliances, or electronics. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the best things to buy from Walmart while they’re on sale.

The Best Daily Deals

Stand Mixer

This stand mixer is ideal for anyone who loves to bake. It comes with 10 different attachments so you can make everything from cookie dough to vegetable noodles.

Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $179 (originally $259)

Multi-Cooker

If you’re looking for an all-in-one cooking appliance to prepare meals with ease, turn your attention to this multi-cooker from Crock-Pot. It slow cooks, pressure cooks, sautés, and steams.

Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker, $45 (originally $100)

Food Storage

Restock your food storage container supply with this set of 18 glass round and rectangular bowls with colorful air-tight lids. They’re dishwasher-safe and perfect for storing leftovers or bringing food to a potluck.

Buy It: Pyrex Simply Store 18-Piece Set, $25 (originally $36)

Cordless Vacuum

This cordless vacuum works on all floor types and makes cleaning a cinch. After charging, it’s ready to go for up to 20 minutes. Plus, it’s seriously marked down right now.

Buy It: Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum, $169 (originally $299)

Cookware Set

Non-stick cookware is a kitchen essential, and this dishwasher-safe set of 10 has everything you need. It comes with a mini egg pan, two frypans, a saucepan, a casserole pot, silicone tongs, a spatula, and three lids.

Buy It: Blue Diamond Ceramic Non-Stick Ultimate Value Cookware Set, $45 (originally $130)

