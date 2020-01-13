Chocolate and Valentine's Day go hand in hand. But if you've had enough with the boxes upon boxes of one-bite candies, we found another chocolate option that's also interactive. Walmart is selling chocolate bark in the shape of a heart that comes with a wooden mallet. That's right, this heart was literally made to be broken. So if you've got some frustration to take out—or want to share a piece of your heart with those you love this Valentine's Day—do it with chocolate.

Made by Walmart's house brand, Sam's Choice, this bark in the shape of a heart consists of 14 ounces of creamy milk chocolate and is covered in pink and white sprinkles. Sitting on top of the heart in its clear packaging is the genius small wooden mallet. You have to break chocolate bark into smaller pieces to eat anyway, so why not have some fun with it? Then, keep the mallet to crush ice for mint juleps, smash garlic, and crush spices.

First spotted by a post on Instagram this week for about $12, the user said, "This is about the only time it’s OK and FUN to break someone’s heart." The post was quickly followed by likes and comments praising the product as "genius."

If you happen to be passing the candy aisle for Valentine's Day (or Single's Awareness Day), this product is sure to put a smile on your face. There's no current info on which locations will have this breakable treat. If you don't have a Walmart to scout for this heart, make your own chocolate bark at home and feel free to smash away all your troubles with a mallet (or rolling pin) before treating yourself.