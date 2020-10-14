Walmart Just Announced Its Black Friday Plans, With Deals on Home, Electronics, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For years, Black Friday was something of a spectacle. Millions of U.S. consumers, after enjoying their Thanksgiving feasts, would head to their favorite stores the day after to snag discounted items to give as Christmas gifts. The annual event became so popular that some retailers moved up their sales to begin on Thanksgiving Day. The pandemic this year has shifted many of those "Black Friday" sales even earlier—some started in October—and limited them to online. And now Walmart has announced three holiday shopping events.

Instead of just offering discounts on Friday, November 27, Walmart will offer "Black Friday Deals for Days," it said in a news release. Each of the three November events will begin online and continue in-store. Online shoppers can choose to have packages delivered to their door, or they can get their orders at their nearest contactless curbside pick-up location.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

The first deals for days event will kick off online on Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m. EST and in-stores on Saturday, November 7, at 5 a.m. local time. Some of the deals will include a 42-inch UHD Roku TV for $88, Hotel Style bath towels for $5, and the Magic Bullet Blender for $15.

The second event begins online on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 p.m. EST. New deals will show up online on Saturday, November 14 at 12:01 a.m. EST, with in-store savings available that same day at 5 a.m. local time. TVs, computers, tablets, apparel, and home items are among the draws for this event.

The third event begins online on Wednesday, November 25, at 7 p.m. EST. More deals will be announced at 12:01 a.m. EST on Friday, November 27 and in stores that morning at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart hasn't disclosed which products will be discounted on the final day.